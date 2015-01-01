पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात नियंत्रित:दो चौराहों पर लगे सिग्नल सात माह से बंद, यहां दिनभर में गुजरते हैं 25 हजार से ज्यादा वाहन

बुरहानपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • गणपति नाका पर तकनीकी खराबी, सिंधीबस्ती में एक सिग्नल वाहन ने तोड़ दिया, तभी से बंद

इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे और सिंधीबस्ती में यातायात नियंत्रित करने के लिए एक साल पहले सिग्नल लगे थे, लेकिन सात माह से यह बंद है। गणपति नाका पर तकनीकी दिक्कत और सिंधीबस्ती में लॉकडाउन के समय एक सिग्नल वाहन द्वारा तोड़ने के बाद से ही यह बंद है। शहर के इन दो चौराहों से दिनभर में 25 हजार से ज्यादा वाहन आवागमन करते है। इसमें भारी वाहनों की संख्या अधिक होती है। एक साल पहले नगर निगम ने ही इन सिग्नलों को लगवाया था। गणपति नाका चौराहे पर शहर में यातायात के दबाव को नियंत्रित करने के लिए सिग्नल लगाए गए थे। लेकिन लगने के तीन माह बाद ही यह बंद हो गए। इस चौराहे पर पांच रास्ते है, इसलिए पांच जगह सिग्नल लगाए गए है। इसे लगाते समय इंजीनियरिंग की त्रुटी को ध्यान में नहीं रखा गया। इसमें सुधार करने से पहले ही यह बंद हो गए। लॉकडाउन के बाद से इसका सुधार नहीं हुआ। यहां सड़क भी जर्जर हो चुकी है। ज्यादा वाहन आने पर यहां जाम लग जाता है। सिंधीबस्ती चौराहे पर लॉकडाउन में अज्ञात वाहन ने सिग्नल तोड़ दिया था। हमीदपुरा जाने वाले रास्ते पर लगे सिग्नल के खंभे की टूटने के बाद से अब तक इसकी मरम्मत नहीं हुई। सिग्नल नगर निगम द्वारा लगाए गए थे। इस संबंध में यातायात विभाग ने नगर निगम को पत्र भी लिखे है।

शहर के शनवारा में सिग्नल की दिक्कत
शहर में शनवारा चौराहे पर करीब 15 साल पहले लगा सिग्नल भी बार-बार बंद होता है। इसमें भी तकनीकी खराबी होने पर बंद हो जाते है। ऐसी स्थिति में शहर के सबसे व्यस्त चौराहे पर यातायात नियंत्रित करने के लिए पुलिस कर्मी परेशान होते है। इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे यहीं से गुजरता है, जिस कारण दिनभर भारी वाहनों का दबाव रहता है।

