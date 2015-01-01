पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:अवैध निर्माण में लग रही हैं कुछ बैंक शाखाएं-सहायक आयुक्तप्रशासन की गुंडागर्दी का जवाब आरटीआई से देंगे - बैंक मैनेजर

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • असली विवाद पीएम स्वनिधि योजना को लेकर } 7 निजी बैंक में अटके हैं 1500 लोन प्रकरण, प्रशासन बना रहा दबाव

कोविड-19 से प्रभावित 1600 से ज्यादा लोगों को सहायता के रूप में प्रशासन पीएम स्वनिधि योजना में 10-10 हजार रुपए का लोन ही बांट पाया है। करीब डेढ़ हजार से ज्यादा प्रकरणों में सात निजी बैंकों से अब तक लोन स्वीकृत नहीं हो पाए हैं। अब जल्द लोन स्वीकृत कराने के लिए दो महीने से प्रशासन सख्ती बरत रहा है। निजी बैंकों को किराए से दिए भवनों को अवैध बताने सहित अन्य कार्रवाई की जा रही है। बैंक और प्रशासन के विवाद में बैंक मालिकों को खामियाजा भुगतना पड़ रहा है। मामले में नगर निगम के सहायक आयुक्त ने कहा बैंकों से प्रकरण स्वीकृत कराने के साथ अवैध निर्माण तोड़ रहे हैं। वहीं एक निजी बैंक के मैनेजर ने कहा आरटीआई में शहरभर के अवैध निर्माण की सूची के साथ प्रशासन की गुंडागर्दी सामने लाएंगे। नगर निगम क्षेत्र में पिछले तीन दशक में एक हजार से ज्यादा अवैध निर्माण हुए हैं। इनमें से 20 साल पहले बने एक भवन को प्रशासन ने अवैध बताया है। क्योंकि इस भवन में किराएदार बैंक लोन स्वीकृत नहीं कर पाया है। नगर निगम ने भवन मालिक को 24 घंटे में अवैध निर्माण तोड़ने का अल्टीमेटम दिया है।

बताएंगे कितने निर्माण अवैध
^जरूरतमंदों की सेवा के लिए बैंक खुली है। सरकार के सहयोग में हम साथ हैं। लेकिन ऐसी द्वेषपूर्ण कार्रवाई नहीं चलेगी। पूरे शहर में अवैध निर्माण है। आरटीआई में सूची मांगकर प्रशासन की गुंडागर्दी सामने लाएंगे। जबरदस्ती शाखा में कोई कदम उठाया तो एफआईआर कराएंगे।
- सत्या पांडे, मैनेजर आईसीआईसीआई बैंक

शाखाएं प्रकरण अटका रहीं
^प्रशासन ज्यादा से ज्यादा गरीबों के सहयोग के प्रयास में जुटा है। लोन स्वीकृति के लिए 29 बैंकों को लक्ष्य दिया था। कुछ शाखाएं प्रकरण पास नहीं कर रही है। साथ में उन बिल्डिंगों की जांच कर रहे हैं। कुछ बिल्डिंग मालिकों को 24 घंटे में अवैध निर्माण हटाने को कहा है।
-कमलेश पाटीदार, सहायक आयुक्त नगर निगम बुरहानपुर

पिछले साल सर्वे में मिले थे 8 सौ से ज्यादा अवैध निर्माण
पिछले साल नगर निगम ने अवैध निर्माण का सर्वे कराया था। इसमें निगम को 800 से ज्यादा अवैध निर्माण मिले थे। अफसर समझौता शुल्क लेकर इन निर्माणों को वैध करने की प्रक्रिया अब तक पूरी नहीं कर पाए हैं। पिछले एक साल में 200 से ज्यादा अवैध निर्माण और हो चुके हैं। लेकिन प्रशासन इन पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रहा है।

सितंबर में कुछ बैंक के भवनों की जांच करने आए थे अफसर
सितंबर में भी अफसर कुछ बैंकों के भवनों की जांच करने पहुंचे थे। इन्होंने आईडीएफसी और इक्विटास बैंक के भवन मालिकों से भवन निर्माण की अनुमति मांगी थी। इंदौर-इच्छापुर हाईवे के कुछ भवन अवैध मिले थे। जबकि कुछ भवनों का सिर्फ टैक्स बकाया निकला था। प्रशासन उनकी भी जांच कर कार्रवाई की तैयारी में है। हालांकि अभी तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो पाई है।

बेसमेंट का दरवाजा नहीं खोलने से अफसर नहीं कर पाए नपती
सप्ताहभर पहले राजस्व और निगम के अफसर शनि मंदिर स्थित आईसीआईसीआई बैंक पहुंचे थे। यहां दो कर्मचारियों के बिना मास्क होने पर चालान बनाए थे। भवन मालिक संतोष पाटनी को नोटिस देकर निर्माण की अनुमति मांगी। उन्होंने अनुमति की जगह नक्शा उपलब्ध कराया। अनुमति नहीं मिलने पर भवन अवैध घोषित कर दिया गया। शुक्रवार सुबह 10.30 बजे निगम के दल ने यहां लाल निशान लगाकर अवैध निर्माण चिन्हित किए। नपती कर नक्शे के अनुरूप बिल्डिंग के अगले-पिछले हिस्से के निर्माण अनुमति से विपरीत बताए। करीब ढाई घंटे तक मालिक ने बेसमेंट का दरवाजा नहीं खोला। इस कारण दल बेसमेंट की नपती नहीं कर पाया।

ऐसी कार्रवाई नहीं होना चाहिए
^20 साल पहले पिताजी ने भवन निर्माण कराया था। निगम को उसका नक्शा उपलब्ध करा चुके हैं। वकील से चर्चा कर अगला कदम उठाएंगे। प्रशासन की ऐसी कार्रवाई नहीं होना चाहिए। हम उनसे समय मांगेंगे।
-संतोष पाटनी, बिल्डिंग मालिक

