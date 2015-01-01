पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नवाचार:3 एकड़ से शुरुआत, आज 500 किसान 1 हजार हेक्टे. में लगा रहे हल्दी

बुरहानपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

2008 में जलगांव से बीएएमएस किया लेकिन मन तो बचपन से खेती में रमता था। डोईफोड़िया में 2 साल प्रेक्टिस की लेकिन मन नहीं लगा। खेती में कुछ करने की ठानी। 2010 में एग्रीकल्चर टूर पर महाराष्ट्र के सांगली-सतारा जाना हुआ। वहां हल्दी की खेती देखकर गांव में इसकी ही खेती करने का मन बनाया। सांगली से 30 क्विंटल बीज मंगवाया। 3 एकड़ से शुरुआत की। इससे 500 क्विंटल उत्पादन हुआ।

इससे हौंसला बढ़ा और आज 13 एकड़ में हल्दी की खेती कर रहा हूं। हल्दी बेहतर उत्पादन, कम रिस्क व अच्छे भाव देने वाली फसल है। मेरे शुरुआत करने के बाद आज जिले में करीब 500 किसान एक हजार एकड़ में हल्दी की खेती कर रहे हैं। बुरहानपुर जिले की जमीन में एक एकड़ में हल्दी लगाने पर करीब 100 से 150 क्विंटल तक उत्पादन होता है। मप्र में इसका बाजार या मंडी नहीं है। महाराष्ट्र के बाजार में हल्दी का भाव पांच से सात हजार रुपए प्रति क्विंटल है। इसलिए इसकी खेती किसानों के लिए फायदे की साबित हो रही है।

नवाचार में परिवार का मिल रहा सहयोग
पिता गोपाल महाजन भी किसान हैं। छोटा भाई दीपक भी खेती में सहयोग कर रहा है। मां कुसुमबाई, पत्नी नयन, बेटे पार्थ और बेटी स्वरा सहित पूरा परिवार नवाचार के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं। केंद्र सरकार ने हल्दी फसल को मसाला वर्ग में मानते हुए अनुदान की सूची में रखा है लेकिन मप्र में यह व्यवस्था नहीं है। यहां इसकी मंडी और बाजार भी नहीं है। कुछ व्यापारी इसकी खरीदी करते हैं लेकिन इसमें भुगतान की गारंटी नहीं होती। महाराष्ट्र में इसकी मंडी है और व्यापारी भी लाइसेंसी हैं।

स्टीम बॉयल कर 15-20 दिन सुखाते हैं, मिलती है 20% सूखी हल्दी
हल्दी नौ माह की फसल है। जून में इसे लगाते हैं और मार्च में उपज निकालते हैं। इसके बाद इसे स्टीम बॉयलर में बॉयल कर 15-20 दिन सुखाते हैं। इसके लिए खेती की शुरुआत में ही ढाई लाख रुपए का स्टीम बॉयलर लिया है। इसमें उपज का 80% पानी व नमी सूख जाती है। इसके बाद 20% की खालिस हल्दी मिलती है। यह कठोर होती है। इस पर हल्की पॉलिश कर सांगली के बाजार में बेचते हैं। दो हजार क्विंटल हल्दी लगाने पर 400 क्विंटल उत्पादन मिलता है।

हल्दी की फसल पर मौसम का असर नहीं, उर्वरा शक्ति भी बढ़ाती है
हल्दी को आयुर्वेद में औषधी माना गया है। यह केला फसल के साथ अधिक मुफीद होती है। औषधीय गुण होने से यह जमीन की उर्वरा शक्ति बढ़ाती है। जमीन के हानिकारक कीड़े व बैक्टीरिया खत्म कर जमीन नरम करती है। इससे केला फसल का उत्पादन बढ़ता है। मिट्टी जितनी नरम होगी, हल्दी उसमें उतनी ही बढ़ती है। यह अदरक व मूंगफली की तरह पौधे की जड़ में पंजे की तरह फैलती है। एक पौधे से निकलने वाली गांठ का वजन एक से सवा किलो तक होता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें