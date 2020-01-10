पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हड़ताल खत्म:आश्वासन के बाद हड़ताल खत्म, कचरा वाहन हुए शुरू

बुरहानपुर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सफाई ठेका श्रमिकों की पांच दिन से चल रही हड़ताल सोमवार को खत्म हो गई। निगम अधिकारियों ने सफाई ठेका श्रमिकों को दो दिन में ठेकेदार को भुगतान करने का आश्वासन दिया है। इसके बाद कर्मचारियों ने हड़ताल खत्म कर कचरा वाहन का संचालन शुरू कर दिया। पांच दिन पहले तीन माह का वेतन नहीं मिलने को लेकर ठेका श्रमिकों ने काम करना बंद कर दिया था। नगर निगम की आर्थिक स्थिति खराब होने के कारण वह ठेकेदार को नियमित भुगतान नहीं कर पा रही है।

विरोध के चलते हड़ताल पर रहे राजस्व अधिकारी

सोमवार को जिले के सभी राजस्व अधिकारी हड़ताल पर रहे। पिछले दिनों छिंदवाड़ा में कांग्रेस नेता द्वारा एसडीएम के मुंह पर कालिख पोतने के विरोध में सोमवार को प्रदेशभर में राजस्व अधिकारी हड़ताल पर रहे। इनमें एसडीएम, तहसीलदार, नायब तहसीलदार सहित राजस्व विभाग से जुड़े अन्य अधिकारी-कर्मचारी शामिल थे। उनके हड़ताल पर रहने से तहसील और एसडीएम कार्यालय में लोग दिनभर परेशान होते रहे। जमीनी स्तर के राजस्व संबंधी सभी काम सोमवार को नहीं हो पाए।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें