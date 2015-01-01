पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

नेपानगर विधानसभा:सुमित्रा 14.30% वोट से जीतीं

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुमित्रा कास्डेकर नेपानगर विधानसभा का दूसरा और बतौर भाजपा प्रत्याशी पहला चुनाव जीतीं। उन्होंने 98881 मत हासिल कर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामकिशन पटेल को 26340 मतों से हराया। पटेल को72241 मत मिले। इस बार कास्डेकर अपनी पहली बड़ी जीत दर्ज करा पाईं। पिछले चुनाव में बतौर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी उन्हें 85320 वोट मिले थे। यह उस चुनाव में जिले की सबसे छोटी जीत थी। विधानसभा चुनाव के इस मुकाबले में छह प्रत्याशी मैदान में थे। बसपा, वंचित बहुजन आघाड़ी और दो निर्दलियों सहित चार प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हुई। बसपा के भलसिंह पिता वेरसिंग को 3051मत, वंचित बहुजन अघाड़ी के देवीदास बंडेकर को 2603, निर्दलीय राजकुमार को 1567 और निर्दलीय संजय को 2756 मत मिले। जबकि जमानत जब्त होने से बचाने के लिए 18331 से ज्यादा मत जरुरी थे। मतगणना के दौरान भलसिंग, देवीदास, राजकुमार और संजय समर्थकों के साथ मौजूद रहे। जबकि कास्डेकर 17वें राउंड में 17हजार 50 मतों की बढ़त पर मतगणना स्थल पहुंचीं। उनके कांग्रेस छोड़ कर आने और भीतरघात से भाजपा छोटी जीत मानकर चल रही थी। हालांकि आखिरी राउंड तक लगातार भाजपा के मतों की बढ़त बरकरार रही। रामकिशन पटेल मतगणना स्थल पहुंचे ही नहीं। पिछली बार सुमित्रा ने भाजपा की मंजू दादु को 1264 मतों से हराया था।

लीड बढ़ी }पिछला चुनाव 1264 वोट से जीती थीं सुमित्रा, इस बार 26340 वोट से कांग्रेस के रामकिशन पटेल को हराया, कांग्रेस छोड़ भाजपा में जाने पर प्रदर्शन सुधरा

नतमस्तक विधायक: सुमित्रा कास्डेकर जिपं अध्यक्ष गायत्री पाटीदार के पति राजाराम पाटीदार के पैर छूने के लिए झुकीं तो उन्होंने रोक लिया। सुमित्रा बोलीं- भैया आपकी मेहनत से जीती। राजाराम ने कहा- नहीं आपकी मेहनत है। दरअसल धुलकोट क्षेत्र के 62 बूथों से भाजपा को करीब 10 हजार वोट की लीड मिली है। ये क्षेत्र कांग्रेस का गढ़ माना जाता है।

आपने जिसे वोट दिया जानिए उसे कुल कितने वोट मिले

क्र. प्रत्याशी पार्टी प्राप्त मत परिणाम संख्या प्रतिशत 1. सुमित्रा कास्डेकर भाजपा 98,881 53.70% जीते 2. रामकिशन पटेल कांग्रेस 72,541 39.40% निकटतम 3. भलसिंह बसपा 3,051 1.66% जमानत जब्त 4. देवीदास वबअ वबअ 2,603 1.41% जमानत जब्त 5. राजकुमार निर्दलीय 1,567 0.85% जमानत जब्त 6. संजय भैय्या निर्दलीय 2756 1.49% जमानत जब्त

रामकिशन समर्थकों से आंकड़े जुटाते रहे

मतों की बढ़त देख जीत पक्की मानकर भाजपा नेताओं का मतगणना स्थल पहुंचने और मुंह मीठा कराने का दौर शुरू हो गया। दोपहर करीब 1.30 बजे सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान सुमित्रा कास्डेकर के साथ मतगणना स्थल पहुंचें। यहां भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज लधवे सहित अन्य नेताओं ने उन्हें मिठाई खिलाई। लेकिन कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामकिशन पटेल मतगणना स्थल पहुंचे ही नहीं। दोपहर1 बजे तक वे समर्थकों से मतों के आंकड़ें जुटाते रहे। जीत का अंतर बढ़ने पर वे तुकईथड़ स्थित कुछ समर्थकों से मिलने पहुंचे। यहां से लौटकर दिनभर समर्थकों और परिवार के बीच मतों के आंकड़े लेते रहे।

दैनिक भास्कर ने चुनाव परिणाम के बाद विजयी प्रत्याशी से अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए संकल्प पत्र लिखवाया जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि उनकी प्राथमिकता के काम कौन-कौन से हैं और वे इन कामों को पूरा करवाने के लिए किस तरह प्रयास करेंगे और इन कामों को अंजाम तक पहुंचाएंगे।

मैं संकल्प लेती हूं कि...

प्रिय मतदाताओ, मैं आपके नेपानगर विस से विजयी प्रत्याशी सुमित्रा देवी कास्डेकर संकल्प लेती हूं कि आपने मेरे प्रति जो भरोसा जताया है, उसे मैं कदापि टूटने नहीं दूंगी। मैं सबसे पहले क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए इन कामों को प्राथमिकता से पूरा कराने के लिए पूरी ताकत से जुटने का वचन देती हूं। 1. पानी: ताप्ती नदी का पानी रोकना, भू-जल संवर्धन के लिए ठोस कार्ययोजना का निर्माण कर क्रियान्वयन करवाना। नेपानगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में लगभग100 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 2023 तक घर-घर पीने का पानी उपलब्ध कराऊंगी। 2. सड़क: असीरगढ़ - धुलकोट मार्ग पर पुल-पुलियाओं सहित सीसी रोड काम को जल्द पूरा कराकर हरदा से शिवाबाबा मंदिर तक 7 किमी, धुलकोट से बदनापुर तक 10 किमी, हनुमंतखेड़ा से सारोला तक 4 किमी, सांडसकलां से खैरखेड़ा तक 3 किमी सहित अन्य रोड बनवाऊंगी। 2. जमीन-मकान वनवासी बंधुओं को नवाड़ के लंबित वन भूमि के पट्टों का निराकरण करुंगी। जहां कागज मिल द्वारा लीज पर भूमि आवंटित की है, वहां पीएम आवास में पक्के मकान बनवाऊंगी। पात्र हितग्राहियों को मालिकाना हक दिलाने के लिए भूमि की अनापत्ति दिलाऊंगी। (सुमित्रा कास्डेकर)

23 राउंड में ऐसे बढ़ती गई भाजपा

राउंड कांग्रेस भाजपा अंतर 1 2948 3660 514 2 2943 4866 1923 3 2563 5115 2552 4 2824 4562 1738 5 2671 4687 2016 6 2548 2879 331 7 2156 2501 345 8 2371 4333 1962 9 2820 4362 1542 10 3617 3564 53 11 3435 3231 204 12 2636 4180 1544 13 2727 4415 1688 14 2847 3461 614 15 3111 3539 428 16 3242 3329 87 17 3644 3469 175 18 3335 3360 25 19 2452 4137 1685 20 2479 4313 1834 21 2710 3737 1027 22 2992 4071 1079 23 2991 4004 1013 24 2770 4478 1708 25 3006 3683 677 26 379 489 110 पोस्टल324 456 132 कुल 72,541 98,881 26,340

23 राउंड में भाजपा को बढ़त, सिर्फ 3 राउंड में कांग्रेस को मामूली बढ़त मिली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें