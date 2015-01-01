पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नियमों की अनदेखी:सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक फिर भी निगम ने 12 को पदोन्नत किया, पेंशन प्रकरण की जांच में खुलासा

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अप्रैल 2016 से सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने प्रदेश में सभी पदोन्नतियों पर लगा रखी है रोक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक के बाद भी 22 माह पहले बुरहानपुर नगर पालिक निगम में 12 कर्मचारियों की पदोन्नति की गई। जिस भोपाल नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास विभाग संयुक्त संचालक ने तिखी आपत्ति दर्ज कराई है। संयुक्त संचालक अनिल कुमार गोंड ने नगर निगम से सात दिन में सभी पदोन्नति की जानकारी मांगी थी, हालांकि पिछले 25 दिन में पदोन्नति चयन समिति अब तक जांच प्रतिवेदन तैयार नहीं कर पाई है। जिम्मेदार अब अपनी कमियों को दबाने-छुपाने में जुटे हुए हैं। अंदर ही अंदर सभी पदोन्नतियां निरस्त करने में लगे है। यह पदोन्नति तत्कालीन आयुक्त पवनसिंह के समय हुई है। सबसे पहले एमआईसी में यह प्रस्ताव पास हुआ था। जिसके बाद चयन समिति ने दो चरणों में 12 कर्मचारियों को पदोन्नत किया। कार्यकाल खत्म होने से एमआईसी भंग हो गई। तत्कालीन आयुक्त पवनसिंह का तबादला हो गया। चयन समिति के सहायक आयुक्त सलीम खान, इंजीनियर बीजी गुप्ता, विशाल मोहे सहित अन्य कार्यरत हैं। जो प्रतिवेदन तैयार करने के लिए आयुक्त भगवानदास भूमरकर का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। हालांकि पिछले दो सप्ताह से वह छुट्टी पर चल रहे थे। तीन दिन पहले ही वह बुरहानपुर शहर लौट आए। लेकिन वह अपने ऑफिस नहीं पहुंच हैं। करीबी अफसर बता रहे हैं उनकी तबीयत गड़बड़ हैं। वह किसी से भी ना मिल रहे ना फोन उठा रहे हैं।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट से रोक, फिर पदोन्नति क्यों?
नगरीय प्रशासन एवं विकास विभाग भोपाल संयुक्त संचालक अनिल कुमार गोंड ने 29 अक्टूबर को एक पत्र जारी किया। इसमें बुरहानपुर नगरपालिक निगम आयुक्त के पिछले साल जारी पदोन्नति पर आपत्ति जताई। उन्होंने कहा कि मप्र लोक सेवा (पदोन्नति) नियम 2002 के संबंध सुप्रीम कोर्ट में रोक लगी है। फिर यह पदोन्नति क्यों की है? मामले में उन्होंने 7 दिन में जानकारी मांगी।

ऐसे पकड़ में आई फर्जी पदोन्नति
कुछ माह पहले से सहायक ग्रेड-2 के पद कार्यरत मूल सहायक ग्रेड-3 उषा तिवारी इसी साल सेवानिवृत्ति हुईं। इनका पेंशन प्रकरण स्वीकृति के लिए भोपाल नगरीय प्रशासन व विकास विभाग भेजा गया। जहां जांच में सामने आया कि उनका मूल पद सहायक ग्रेड-3 है, फिर सहायक ग्रेड-2 पद से पेंशन कैसे दी जाए। जांच में पाया कि उनकी पदोन्नति पिछले साल ही जनवरी हुई है। जांच के बाद संयुक्त संचालक ने सेवानिवृत्त उषा तिवारी की पेंशन भी रोक दी।

पदोन्नत 11 कर्मचारी अब भी कार्यरत
आयुक्त कार्यालय से निगम के प्रभारी पेंशन अधिकारी को आपत्ति भेजी गई। यहां पेंशन प्रभारी ने स्थापना प्रभारी से जानकारी मांगी। इसमें पिछले साल पदोन्नत 12 कर्मचारियों के नाम सामने आए। इनमें से 11 वर्तमान में कार्यरत हैं।
समिति में रहकर खुद पदोन्नत हो गए सदस्य
पदोन्नति चयन समिति में बतौर सदस्य घनश्याम पाटील भी शामिल थे, जो खुद भी सहायक ग्रेड-3 से सहायक ग्रेड-2 पर पदोन्नत हुए हैं। उस वक्त यह तात्कालिक महापौर अनिल भोसले के निजी सहायक भी थे।

2018 से शुरू हो गई थी पदोन्नति की प्रक्रिया
31 अगस्त 2018 को निगम में पदोन्नति चयन समिति गठित की गई थी। चयन समिति ने 7 जनवरी को 10 और 7 मार्च 2019 को 2 कर्मचारियों की पदोन्नति की गई।

जानिए... ये है वो कर्मचारी, जिन्हें पदोन्नत किया कर्मचारी पहले यह था पद पदोन्नत पद संदीप तिवारी सहायक ग्रेड-2 सहायक ग्रेड-1 महेश मंजवानी सहायक ग्रेड-2 सहायक ग्रेड-1 घनश्याम पाटील सहायक ग्रेड-3 सहायक ग्रेड-2 बसंत पाटील सहायक ग्रेड-3 सहायक ग्रेड-2 शारदा खत्री सहायक ग्रेड-3 सहायक ग्रेड-2

पदोन्नति पर 4 साल पहले इसलिए लगाई थी रोक
चार साल पहले प्रदेशभर से आरक्षण के आधार पर पदोन्नति की मांग उठी थी। जिस पर जबलपुर हाईकोर्ट ने स्पष्ट कर दिया था कि पदोन्नति में आरक्षण का लाभ नहीं मिल सकता। जिसे सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने भी सही बताया और पदोन्नति में आरक्षण संबंधी नियम 2002 को 30 अप्रैल 2016 को निरस्त कर दिया। इसके बाद से प्रदेश की सेवा में कार्यरत और भर्ती होने वाले कर्मचारियों के प्रमोशन के कोई नियम ही नहीं है।

ऐसे जानें... आगे क्या
निगम में की गई सभी पदोन्नतियों को निरस्त किया जाएगा। 22 माह में पदोन्नति पर वेतन सहित अन्य जो लाभ दिए गए,उन सभी के पिछले मूल पद के विपरीत दी गई राशि वसूल की जाएगी।
ऑन रिकार्ड फैक्ट देखते है
^मेरे आने से पहले पदोन्नति की गई होगी। ऑन रिकार्ड क्या फैक्ट है, उसे देखते है। उसके बाद ही निर्णय ले पाएंगे।
-प्रवीण सिंह, कलेक्टर व प्रशासक
उषा तिवारी सहायक ग्रेड-3 सहायक ग्रेड-2
संजय शाह सहायक ग्रेड-3 सहायक ग्रेड-2
सुनील टंडन सहायक ग्रेड-3 सहायक ग्रेड-2
संतोष महाजन सहायक ग्रेड-3 सहायक ग्रेड-2
मो. असगर पिता युसूफ भृत्य सहायक ग्रेड-3
किशोर निलाचंद भृत्य सहायक ग्रेड-3
उमर पिता आरिफ भृत्य सहायक ग्रेड-3
रफत सुल्ताना सहायक ग्रेड-3 सहायक ग्रेड-3
सैयद कैसर अली सहायक ग्रेड-3 सहायक ग्रेड-3

