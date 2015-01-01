पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क संपर्क विहिन:भगवानपुरा और झिरन्या के सड़क विहिन गांवों की रिपोर्ट बनाएंगे दल, बनेगी सड़क

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
आदिवासी क्षेत्र के सड़क संपर्क विहिन गांवों की रिपोर्ट तैयार कराई जाएगी। झिरन्या व भगवानपुरा जनपद क्षेत्र में गर्भवती महिलाओं की होम डिलेवरी होने की जानकारी सामने आने पर कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी ने यह जानकारी मंगवाई है। रिपोर्ट के आधार पर गांवों व फलियों में मनरेगा में सड़क निर्माण कराया जाएगा। जनपद पंचायत झिरन्या के दल में सहायक यंत्री केसी तिरोले व बीएमओ सुनिल चौहान व जनपद पंचायत भगवानपुरा के दल में सहायक यंत्री मनोज चौधरी व बीएमओ चेतन चौहान को शामिल किया है। दोनाें दल उपयंत्री के साथ होम डिलेवरी वाली ग्राम पंचायतों व इनके अंतर्गत सड़क सपंर्क विहीन व मोबाइल कनेक्टिविटी विहिन गांवों की एक सप्ताह में सूची के साथ प्रतिवेदन जिला पंचायत को देंगे।

