अव्यवस्था:120 खंभों की सेंटर लाइटिंग में अधिकांश बंद, खुले हुए हैं केबल ज्वाइंट और जंक्शन प्लेट

बुरहानपुर16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नगर निगम और लोक निर्माण विभाग की टीम ने किया इंदौर रोड और बायपास मार्ग का सर्वे, क्योंकि लोकार्पण के 3 साल बाद भी गुणवत्ता में काम नहीं होने के कारण निगम ने नहीं किया हस्तांतरण

120 खंभों की सेंटर लाइटिंग में से अधिकांश बंद पड़े हैं। जगह-जगह केबल ज्वाइंट खुले और जंक्शन प्लेट गायब हैं। लोकार्पण तीन साल बाद भी गुणवत्ता विहीन काम होने के कारण सवा करोड़ की इस सेंटर लाइटिंग का हस्तांतरण लोक निर्माण विभाग से अभी तक नहीं किया। दो विभागों में समन्वय नहीं बनने पर अब मामला कलेक्टर की टीएल में शामिल हो चुका है। इसलिए निगम ने इसके लिए लोनिवि के अधिकारियों के साथ जांच दल बना दिया। इस दल ने फिलहाल इंदौर रोड और बायपास मार्ग की सेंटर लाइटिंग का सर्वे कर लिया है। अब पंधाना रोड का सर्वे बाकी है। इस दल में निगम के प्रभारी कार्यपालन यंत्री अंतरसिंह तंवर, लोनिवि विद्युत यांत्रिकी विभाग के एसडीओ बीएल काजले, उपयंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह बिसेन सहित अन्य इंजीनियर शामिल थे।

दो रोड का किया सर्वे, एक बाकी
^सेंटर लाइटिंग के दो रोड का सर्वे लोनिवि और निगम के इंजीनियरों ने संयुक्त रूप से कर लिया है। चुनाव ड्यूटी के कारण पंधाना रोड का सर्वे बाकी है। सर्वे के बाद रिपोर्ट तैयार कर वरिष्ठ अफसरों को दी जाएगी।
-हिमांशु भट्‌ट, आयुक्त, नगर निगम

ऐसे हैं दोनों सड़कों के हालात
{इंदौर रोड पर जिला अस्पताल के सामने केबल खुला दिखाई दे रहा है।
{अधिकांश खंभों पर एमसीवी नजर नहीं आ रही है।
{बार-बार सेंटर लाइटिंग बंद होने पर ठेकेदार के कर्मचारियों ने ग्यारंटी अवधि में सुधार के दौरान जंक्शन प्लेटें ही हटा दी गई है।
{केबल भी कुछ स्थानों पर अभी से खराब हो गई है। कन्या महाविद्यालय, कैलाश जीन, पदम नगर, झीलोद्यान और पेट्रो पंप सहित अनेक स्थानों पर केबल खुली है।
{बायपास रोड पर कुछ खंभे वाहनों की टक्कर लगने के बाद आड़े-तिरछे हो गए हैं।
-सेंटर लाइटिंग की ऑटोमेटिक इलेक्ट्रिक पैनल भी खराब है।

