विवाद:जंगल से देवी मंदिर जा रही महिला पर बदमाश ने कुल्हाड़ी से सिर पर किए वार

बुरहानपुर4 घंटे पहले
  • महिला बोली- पहले दो पालतू कुत्ते मुझ पर झपटे, फिर बदमाश घसीटकर नाले में ले गया और वार किए

असीरगढ़ क्षेत्र में जंगल के रास्ते आशादेवी मंदिर जा रही महिला पर अज्ञात बदमाश ने हमला कर बुरी तरह घायल कर दिया। पहले बदमाश के दो कुत्तों ने महिला पर हमला किया, इसके बाद बदमाश महिला को पकड़ कर नाले में ले गया और कुल्हाड़ी से उसके सिर पर दो वार किए। घायल महिला को जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

गुरुवार सुबह 6 बजे मैथ्या फाल्या से धोंड निवासी समीना पति प्रताप जंगल के रास्ते दर्शन के लिए आशादेवी मंदिर जा रही थी। समीना ने बताया गांव से कुछ किमी दूर जाने पर सामने से दो कुत्तों के साथ एक आदमी आता दिखा। कुत्तों ने अचानक मुझ पर हमला कर दिया।

मैं संभल पाती इससे पहले बदमाश ने मुझे पकड़ लिया और नाले के पास ले जाकर कुल्हाड़ी से हमला कर दिया। उसने दो बार सिर पर वार किया। मैं वहां से जान बचाकर भाग निकली और गांव के पास पहुंची।

समीना के जीजा रतनसिंह ने बताया कुछ दिन से समीना मेरे घर ही रह रही है। सुबह वह बिना बताए ही मंदिर निकल गई थी। हम उसे तलाशने निकले तो गांव से कुछ दूरी पर वह घायल पड़ी मिली। जिस बदमाश ने हमला किया, उसे समीना नहीं जानती है। पुलिस से इस मामले की शिकायत की है।

