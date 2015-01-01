पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदली स्थिति:नई परिषद में नई नगर सरकार पास करेंगी बजट

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
नई नगर सरकार के लिए नगर निगम का परिषद तैयार।
  • 25 हजार रुपए तक के टेंट में पास होते आए नगर निगम के अरबों के बजट

बुरहानपुर नगर पालिक निगम का अरबाें का बजट पास करने के लिए करीब एक करोड़ की लागत का नया परिषद भवन तैयार हो गया है। जिसे अब नई नगर सरकार का इंतजार है, जो अपना पहला बजट पक्के भवन में पास कर सकेंगे। बुरहानपुर में 1983 से नगर पालिक निगम संचालित हैं। 37 साल तक नगर सरकार ने टेंट के नीचे अपने बजट रखे और सदस्यों की सहमतियों से उन्हें पास कर विकास का प्रयास किया।

हर बार करीब 25 हजार रुपए का टेंट लगता था और अरबों के रुपए के बजट पास होते रहे। पौने चार दशक के बाद अब नगर सरकार के परिषद की स्थिति बदली है। इंदिरा कॉलोनी स्थित परमानंदजी गोविंदजीवाला ऑडिटोरियम पर परिषद भवन बनाया है। जहां निगम को इंटीरियर डेकोरेशन में करीब 1 करोड़ रुपए तक का खर्च आया है।

आगामी निकाय चुनाव के बाद चुनी गई नई नगर सरकार की पहली सभा से परिषद भवन की शुरुआत होगी। पिछली सरकार में यह भवन स्वीकृत होकर तैयार किया गया है, जिसे तत्कालीन महापौर देखने पहुंचे और बाकी कामों को पूरा करने का आग्रह किया। बैठने के लिए 75 सीटें रहेंगी। 48 वार्ड पार्षदों के अलावा निगम के अफसर-कर्मचारी बैठेंगे।

प्रत्येक सीट की मेज पर एक-एक माइक लगाया है, ताकि चर्चा के दौरान सदस्य अपनी बात रख सकें। बजट और समस्याएं दिखाने के लिए प्रोजेक्टर लगाया है। सबको चर्चा सुनाई दे, उसके लिए साउंड लगवाया है। महापौर, अध्यक्ष का कक्ष, नेता प्रतिपक्ष, आयुक्त के चार कक्ष हैं। भोजन या चाय के लिए किचन भी बनाया गया है।

टपकते टेंट और गर्मी में बिताया समय
पिछले साल तक टेंट बारिश में टपकता था। ऐसी कई बार स्थितियां बनी। फिर भी बजट पास हुए। गर्मियों में कूलर, टेबल फेन से खुद को ठंडा करने का प्रयास किया। अब निगम का पहला वातानुकूलित परिषद भवन राहत देगा।

