आबुगा सरकार आरूबा:कोरोनाकाल में नेपानगर विस क्षेत्र के लोगों ने किया जोरदार मतदान

बुरहानपुर24 मिनट पहले
  • आले कोरोना टे हिगराडून,पक्का टे वोटों आंडाकेंन, डे मारे एटो भारी वोटिंग डाएन, आबुगा सरकार आरूबा

‘आले कोरोना टे हिगराडून, पक्का टे वोटों आंडाकेंन,डे मारे एटो 76.14℅ वोटिंग डाएन, आबुगा सरकार आरूबा…’ यानी हम कोरोना से डरे नहीं, बढ़-चढ़कर मतदान किया, इसलिए 75.86 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ, आखिर अपनी सरकार बनाना है। उपचुनाव में इसी ध्येय वाक्य को ध्यान में रखकर नेपानगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के बहुसंख्यक करीब 70 हजार कोरकू मतदाताओं ने मतदान किया। यही कारण रहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच भी पिछले चुनाव से सिर्फ 1.14 प्रतिशत ही कम मतदान हुआ। इस बार 75.86 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। 2018 के चुनाव में 77 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था।

कलेक्टर ने युवक से केले का रासायनिक नाम पूछा

डोईफोडि़या | खकनार के मतदान केंद्रों के निरीक्षण में कलेक्टर प्रवीण सिंह ने डोईफोडि़या के मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 271 और 272 में पहली बार मतदान करने आए विशाल अजय शिवहरे से मजाकिया अंदाज में केले का रासायनिक नाम पूछा। नहीं बता पाने पर बोले- पापा से कहना पढ़ाई नहीं करता।

पुलिस ने कार्यकर्ता को मारा थप्पड़, सुमित्रा ने रोका

देड़तलाई | दोपहर 2बजे एक पुलिस जवान ने किसी कार्यकर्ता को थप्पड़ मार दिया। इस पर भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुमित्रा कास्डेकर ने पुलिस अधिकारी को समझाया कि कोई कार्यकर्ता बुजुर्ग या बीमार व्यक्ति को मतदान के लिए ले जा रहा है तो आप बिना वजह उसे चमकाए नहीं।

भाजपा : वैष्णो माता के दर्शन, गौ ग्रास खिलाकर सुमित्रा ने किया मतदान
देड़तलाई | भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुमित्रा कास्डेकर ने सुबह 7 बजे देड़तलाई के प्राचीन मंदिर सहित अपने खेत स्थित मंदिर में वैष्णो माता के दर्शन किए। इसके बाद गौमाता और बछड़े को गौ ग्रास खिलाकर मतदान किया।

कांग्रेस : बजरंग बली के दर्शन कर रामकिशन ने किया मतदान
खकनार | कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी रामकिशन पटेल ने मतदान से पहले अपने गांवचिडि़यामाल में मंदिर पहुंचकर बजरंग बली के दर्शन किए। इसके बाद 7.15 बजे कतार में लगकर मतदान किया। वे 25 मिनट कतार में खड़े रहे।

बहिष्कार: राजीव वार्ड: मतदान नहीं, जैनाबाद: माने, नानानगरी: सबसे कम

1. गुस्सा ऐसा कि शाम 5 बजे तक एक भी वोट नहीं

नानानगरी-बोरखेड़ा | दोपहर 2.30 बजे जिले के शुरुआती जंगल के पक्के-कच्चे रास्ते से मोहनगढ़ तक आए। प्रदेश के आखिरी छोर पर वन ग्राम नानानगरी-बोरखेड़ा पहुंचे। अधिकांश हिस्सा मप्र तो कुछ हिस्सा महाराष्ट्र का है। जैसे ही ग्रामीणों के पास पहुंचे, मतदाताओं को आक्रोश फूट पड़ा। ग्रामीण बोलें- हम मूलभूत सुविधाओं काे तरस रहे हैं। यहां तक पहुंचने का रास्ता आप देख ही चुके होंगे।,ऐसी ही स्थिति में साढ़े छह दशक से रह रहे हैं। कभी कोई नेता झांककर सुविधाएं दिलाने नहीं आया। इस बार बहिष्कार कर दिया। 5 बजे तक यहां मतदान नही हुआ। इसके बाद कम हुआ।

2. धनगर समाजजन ने पांच घंटे किया बहिष्कार

बुरहानपुर | समाज के उत्थान में अनदेखी पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस से नाराज जैनाबाद के धनगर समाज ने उपचुनाव में पांच घंटे तक मतदान का बहिष्कार कर दिया। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के समझाने पर दोपहर 12 बजे से मतदान शुरू किया।जैनाबाद और जयसिंगपुरा क्षेत्र में धनगर समाज के 350 से ज्यादा मतदाता हैं। देवराम बापू सहित समाजजन एक स्वर में बोले- हम समाज का उत्थान चाहते हैं। इसके लिए किसी ने ठोस कदम नहीं उठाए। भाजपा के कार्यकाल में समाज का भवन बनाने का आश्वासन मिला। जमीन मांगी तो गांव से बाहर देखने को कहा।

3. राजीव वार्ड के 250 लोगों ने किया बहिष्कार

नेपानगर | मंगलवार सुबह 7 बजे। शहर से सटे राजीव वार्ड क्रमांक 14 में सन्नाटा पसरा है। वहीं इससे करीब आधा किमी की दूरी पर मतदान केंद्र सजा है। मतदानकर्मियों को आस है कि मतदाता यहां पहुंचकर मतदान करेंगे लेकिन वार्ड के लोग आम दिनों की तरह अपने काम में लगे रहे। महिलाएं पानी भरती रहीं तो पुरुष अन्य कामों में जुटे रहे। वार्ड के सभी 250 मतदाता एकजुट हुए और चुनाव का बहिष्कार कर दिया। दोनों हाथ उठाकर बोले हम नहीं करेंगे मतदान। दोपहर करीब 3.30 बजे एसडीएम विशा माधवानी समझाने पहुंचीं लेकिन मतदाता नहीं माने।

15 से ज्यादा ईवीएम व वीवीपैट में आई खराबी
बुरहानपुर | निंबोला, झिरी, ताजनापुर, केंद्रीय विद्यालय और अन्य मतदान केंद्रों पर 15 से ज्यादा ईवीएम और वीवीपैट में तकनीकी खराबी आई। निंबोला के शासकीय स्कूल में बने मतदान केंद्र में मतदान शुरू होने के बाद 7.45 बजे वीवीपैट मशीन में खराबी आई। सूचना मिलने पर सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट पहुंचे और मशीन बदली गई। यहां कंट्रोल यूनिट को बदला गया। बूथ क्रमांक 75 में वीवीपैट खराब होने से इसे बदला गया। ताजनपुर में भी वीवीपैट बदली गई। केंद्रीय विद्यालय के मतदान केंद्र में ईवीएम खराब हुई।

