पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शहर विकास योजना-2031 का ड्राफ्ट:परकोटे के बाहर बढ़ेगा शहर का दायरा, 14 पंचायतें भी इसमें शामिल होंगी, पावरलूम व उद्योग होंगे शिफ्ट

बुरहानपुर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नए प्लान में परकोटे में बाहर शहर के विकास का दायरा बढ़ेगा।
  • आम लोगों से मांगे दावे और सुझाव, अमृत योजना की गाइडलाइन का रखा ध्यान

साल 2031 तक शहर विकास के लिए नया ड्राफ्ट तैयार किया गया है। इसे अमृत योजना की गाइड लाइन अनुसार बनाया गया है। इसमें शहर का दायरा बढ़ाया जाएगा। वहीं विकास योजना में 14 से ज्यादा पंचायतों को भी शामिल करने का प्रस्ताव है। परकोटे के भीतर चल रहे पावरलूम और अन्य उद्योगों को अन्यत्र शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। इससे हर क्षेत्र में विकास क की संभावनाएं और सुविधाएं बढ़ेंगीं।

नगर तथा ग्राम निवेश विभाग ने ड्राफ्ट तैयार कर इसके लिए दावे-आपत्ति बुलाई है। 30 दिन में मिलने वाले दावे-आपत्तियों पर जिला स्तर की समिति सुनवाई करेगी और इसे शासन को भेजेगी। शहर विकास योजना 2021 के तहत 10.23 हैक्टेयर प्रति हजार व्यक्ति की भू-उपयोगिता की दर से योजना बनाई गई थी। लेकिन साल 2019 तक 5.55 हैक्टेयर भू-उपयोगिता दर के आधार पर ही विकास हो सका। 2031 के लिए तैयार ड्राफ्ट में प्रति हजार व्यक्ति की भू-उपयोगिता की दर 11.20 हैक्टेयर रखी गई है। इसी के आधार पर पूरी विकास योजना तैयार की गई है।

अमृत योजना में चल रहा पेयजल-सीवरेज का काम

अमृत योजना के तहत शहर में पहले से पेयजल और सीवरेज का काम चल रहा है। यह काम एक साल पहले पूरा हो जाना था, लेकिन निर्माण धीमी गति से होने के कारण अब तक अधूरा है। अमृत योजना में पेयजल और सीवरेज के साथ शहर में अन्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराने पर भी जोर दिया जाएगा। नए प्लान में कॉलोनी डेवलेपमेंट में आमजन के लिए सुविधाएं बढ़ाने का प्रयास किया है।

30 दिन बाद सुनवाई : निराकरण बाद स्वीकृति के लिए शासन को भेजेंगे

केंद्र सरकार की प्रमुख शहरों को विकसित करने की अमृत योजना में प्रदेश के 34 शहर, बुरहानपुर भी केंद्र सरकार ने प्रमुख शहरों को विकसित करने के लिए अमृत योजना शुरू की है। इसमें देशभर के 500 शहर शामिल हैं। मप्र के 34 शहर इसके लिए चिन्हित किए गए हैं। इनमें बुरहानपुर भी है।

2021 तक शहर के विकास का ड्राफ्ट पहले से तैयार है। लेकिन नया प्लान अब अमृत योजना की गाइड लाइन अनुसार बनाया गया है। इसमें आम लोगों की सुविधाओं को ध्यान में रखकर विकास करने की योजना है।

इस योजना में 4139 हैक्टेयर भूमि पर 157080 लाख रुपए व्यय करने का प्रस्ताव, ओवरब्रिज भी शामिल विकास के लिए बनी इस योजना में 4139 हैक्टेयर भूमि पर 157080 लाख रुपए व्यय करने का प्रस्ताव है। इसमें विभिन्न भूमि उपयोग के लिए प्रस्तावित भूमि का मुआवजा और 60% भूमि के विकास पर खर्च और नए मार्ग तथा ओवरब्रिज निर्माण शामिल है। इसमें भू-अर्जन की औसत दर 30 लाख रु. प्रति हैक्टे. आंकी गई है। योजना के पहले चरण में 20% भूमि अधिग्रहित कर इसे विकसित करने का प्रस्ताव है।

यहां इतना खर्च है प्रस्तावित

भूमि अधिग्रहण 67560 लाख रुपए आवासीय क्षेत्र 78060 लाख रुपए वाणिज्यिक क्षेत्र 10650 लाख रुपए औद्योगिक क्षेत्र 30390 लाख रुपए सार्वजनिक और अर्ध सार्वजनिक क्षेत्र 5520 लाख रु. सार्वजनिक उपयोग और सुविधाएं 180 लाख रुपए मिश्रित क्षेत्र 6930 लाख रुपए यातायात-परिवहन 18270 लाख रु.

लालबाग रोड, रावेर रोड, अमरावती रोड की ओर बढ़ रहा आवासीय क्षेत्र

शहर का फैलाव ऐतिहासिक परकोटे से बाहर हो रहा है। इसमें लालबाग रोड, रावेर रोड और अमरावती रोड की ओर ज्यादा आवासीय क्षेत्र बन रहे हैं। योजना में इन क्षेत्रों को ध्यान में रखकर विकास का खाका तैयार किया गया है। परकोटे के भीतर पावरलूम और औद्योगिक क्षेत्र को पूरी सुविधा के साथ अन्य स्थान पर भी शिफ्ट करना है। शहर में आवासीय क्षेत्र को बढ़ाने की भी योजना है।

प्रस्तावित भूमि उपयोग

भूमि उपयोग 2019 2031 (प्रस्ताव)
आवासीय 873 1988
वाणिज्यिक 142 294
औद्योगिक 163 597
यातायात, परि. 315 576
सार्व. सुविधा 62 67
(आंकड़ें हैक्टेयर में)

योजना में इन 14 पंचायतों को शामिल करने का प्रस्ताव

बोरगांवखुर्द, चिंचाला, पातोंडा, बहादरपुर, निंबोला, फतेहपुर, रईपुरा, जैनाबाद, जयसिंहपुरा, बोहरडा, हतनूर, मोहम्मदपुरा, लोणी और एमार्गिद।

अमृत योजना के तहत 2031 विकास योजना तैयार की है। इसके लिए सभी लोगों से सुझाव और आपत्ति मांगी है। 30 दिन में मिलने वाले सभी प्रस्तावों का जिला समिति अवलोकन करेगी और इनका निराकरण किया जाएगा।
-कविता नागर, सहायक निदेशक, टीएंडसीपी बुरहानपुर

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद की गाड़ी चलाते थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा चावल बेचना शुरू किया; अब लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें