पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दीपोत्सव:दूसरे दिन भी बाजार में रही रौनक, लक्ष्मी पूजन आज, मंदिर में होगा देवी का अभिषेक

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • लोगों ने पूजा के लिए खरीदे चांदी के लक्ष्मी-गणेश, 150 से ज्यादा वाहनों की बिक्री

दीपावली पर्व के तहत शनिवार को देवी लक्ष्मी का पूजन होगा। रानीपुरा स्थित लक्ष्मी मंदिर में सुबह से अभिषेक पूजन का दौर शुरू होगा, जो रात तक चलेगा। त्योहार को लेकर खरीदारी के लिए शुक्रवार को भी बाजार में रौनक रही। वाहन शोरुम के अलावा कपड़ा, किराना व सराफा बाजार में भी ग्राहकी रही। वहीं कई लोगों ने शुक्रवार को भी धनतेरस मनाई। इसके चलते दोपहर तक पूजन का दौर चला। वहीं वाहनों की भी बिक्री हुई। इसके अलावा लोगों ने शनिवार को वाहन खरीदने के लिए बुकिंग करवाई है। शुक्रवार को भी धनतेरस होने से बाजार में रौनक रही। लोग खरीदारी करने में लगे रहे। सराफा व्यापारियों ने बताया कोरोना महामारी के कारण कारोबार पहले की तरह उठाव नहीं आया है। लेकिन उन्हें अब बाजार की स्थिति में सुधार आने की उम्मीद बढ़ गई है। व्यापारियों ने बताया लोगों ने पूजा के लिए चांदी के सिक्के, लक्ष्मी व गणेश भगवान की प्रतिमाएं, चांदी के कलश, गिलास व अन्य बर्तन खरीदें। शुक्रवार को चांदी का भाव 63 हजार रुपए किलो और सोने का दाम 52300 रुपए प्रति दस ग्राम रहा। व्यापारियों के अनुसार देवउठनी ग्यारस से विवाह मुहूर्त शुरू होना है। आगामी दिनों में लग्नसरा की ग्राहकी बढ़ने के आसार है।

मुहूर्त में बुकिंग... आज भी होगी वाहनों की बिक्री
धनतेरस दो दिन होने से शुक्रवार को भी शोरुम पर बेहतर ग्राहकी रही। शोरुम संचालक अरविंद भावसार, कमलेश शर्मा ने बताया शुक्रवार को 3 रोटावेटर, 150 से ज्यादा स्कूटर और बाइक की बिक्री हुई। जबकि गुरुवार को 350 से ज्यादा वाहनों की बिक्री हुई थी। कई लोगों ने लक्ष्मी पूजा के दिन वाहन खरीदने के लिए बुकिंग करवाई है। शनिवार को भी 3 रोटावेटर व 100 से ज्यादा वाहनों की बिक्री होगी।

प्रदर्शन... पशुओं की पूजा कल
निवाली | नगर में श्रीराम मंदिर परिसर में लोग पशुओं को सजाकर पूजा कर मंदिर की प्रदक्षिणा कराएंगे। इसमें धनगर समाज, आदिवासी भिलाला समाज व आमजन शामिल होंगे। नगर में दुकानें बंद कर आमजन पशुओं पर आतिशबाजी कर शक्ति प्रदर्शन करेंगे। इसको लेकर पशुओं की सजावट के लिए पशुपालक सामग्री खरीदने में लगे हैं।

कार्यक्रम रद्द... नहीं होगा दंगल
अंजड़ | कोरोना महामारी के कारण इस बार नगर में पाड़ा दंगल नहीं होगा। बंशीधर यादव ने बताया हर साल भाई दूज के दिन पाड़ा दंगल होता है। इसके पहले से तैयारी की जाती है। लेकिन कोरोना महामारी के कारण इस बार तैयारी नहीं हुई है। यहीं वजह है कि इस साल पाड़ा दंगल का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा।

200 साल पुरानी लक्षमी माता की प्रतिमा, 11 साल पहले हुआ जीर्णोद्धार
रानीपुरा स्थित लक्ष्मी मंदिर में 200 साल पुरानी प्रतिमा स्थापित है। 11 साल पहले यानी वर्ष 2009 में मंदिर का जीर्णोद्धार हुआ था। अभी वर्तमान में इसके संचालन की जिम्मेदारी व्यवस्थापक दशा वैष्णव पोरवाड़ समाज के पास है। मंदिर के पुजारी पंडित शिवकुमार शुक्ला ने बताया पहले यहां गर्भगृह की तरह एक कमरा था। जिसमें देवी की प्रतिमा स्थापित थी। पिछले हिस्से में धर्मशाला थी। जीर्णोद्धार कर मंदिर परिसर को बड़ा किया गया है। उन्होंने बताया शनिवार को सुबह 5 बजे से माता का दूध से अभिषेक किया जाएगा। इसके बाद शृंगार कर आरती की जाएगी। दोपहर 12 बजे से मंदिर में लक्ष्मी पूजन का दौर शुरू होगा, जो रात तक चलेगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें