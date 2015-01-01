पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ताप्ती जल आवर्धन योजना:फिर डिजाइन में देरी का बहाना, प्रशासक बोले- लिखित में कारण दो, जुर्माना लगेगा

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • जून 2019 तक घर-घर पहुंचाना था शुद्घ जल, निर्धारित समय से 18 माह देरी

ताप्ती जल आवर्धन योजना के काम की निर्धारित समय सीमा खत्म होने को डेढ़ साल से ज्यादा समय बीत चुका है। लेकिन अभी 50 फीसदी से ज्यादा काम नहीं हो पाया है। हर बार डिजाइन देरी से मिलने का बहाना बनाया जाता रहा है। इस बार भी यही बहाना बनाया गया। लेकिन इस बार प्रशासक और कलेक्टर प्रवीण सिंह ने इसका कारण लिखित में मांगा है। देरी होने पर जुर्माना लगाने की चेतावनी दी है। चार साल पहले जेएमसी कंपनी को जल आवर्धन योजना का वर्क आर्डर मिला था। शुरुआत से ही इंजीनियर अनुमतियां और डिजाइन देरी से मिलने की आड़ लेते रहे। तीन साल पहले मई 2017 से शहर में पाइप लाइन बिछाने का काम शुरू हुआ। इसे निर्धारित अवधि के बाकी दो सालों में भी पूरा नहीं किया जा सका है। पिछले साल तक सिर्फ 40 फीसदी काम ही हो पाया था। इसके बाद भी काम की गति धीमी रही। लेकिन आज तक मप्र अर्बन डेवलपमेंट कार्पोरेशन ने काम की सुध नहीं ली है। नगर निगम और वेबकॉस के अफसर भी काम की रफ्तार नहीं बढ़वा पाए।

सबसे पहले सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट देखा
सबसे पहले प्रशासक बोहड़ला स्थित सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट पहुंचे। ट्रीटमेंट की पूरी प्रक्रिया समझी। ट्रीट किए गए पानी को छोड़ने की प्लानिंग जानी। यहां से रेणुका मंडी गेट के पीछे और राजपुरा गेट से पहले के प्लांट देखे। सुभाष उत्कृष्ट स्कूल के पास ओवरहेड टंकी सहित अन्य अन्य निर्माण कार्य देखे।

एचडीडी पद्घत्ति... रोड खोदे बिना शहर में जमीन के अंदर डाले जा रहे पाइप
पुराने शहर में पूरा रोड खोदे बिना पाइप डाले जा रहे हैं। यह काम होरिजेंटल डायरेक्टनल ड्रिलिंग पद्घत्ति से किया जा रहा है। इसमें एक जगह मशीन से पाइप जमीन के अंदर डाले जा रहे हैं। संकरी गलियां होने की वजह से इस तरह काम शुरू किया है। नाथवाड़ा और सुभाष स्कूल जोन में काम पूरा हो गया है। ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर और किला मैदान जोन में काम चल रहा है। 1 दिन में करीब 1 किमी पाइप बिछाए जा रहे हैं। जहां ज्यादा मोड़ है, उन क्षेत्रों में देरी लग रही है। इससे यातायात प्रभावित नहीं हो रहा है। पुराने शहर के अंदर-बाहरी क्षेत्र में 40 किमी लंबी मुख्य पाइप लाइन बिछाना है। 10 हजार घरों से नल कनेक्शन जुड़ चुके हैं। 30 हजार जोड़े जाना हैं।

बैठक... सरकार से पत्राचार करूंगा, तुम पर डीले का जुर्माना लगाऊंगा
गुरुवार को प्रशासक और कलेक्टर प्रवीण सिंह ने समीक्षा बैठक ली। इसमें जल आवर्धन और सीवरेज की स्थिति पता चली।पूछने पर कंपनी के इंजीनियर बोले- भोपाल से ड्राइंग डिजाइन लेट मिली। इस वजह से समय पर काम नहीं हो पाया। प्रशासक ने कहा- मौखिक नहीं, मुझे प्रगति और देरी की रिपोर्ट लिखित में चाहिए। मैं सरकार से पत्राचार करूंगा। तुम पर काम डीले करने का जुर्माना लगवाऊंगा। हर महीने इन कामों की समीक्षा होनी चाहिए थी। अब मैं खुद हर15 दिन में समीक्षा करूंगा। जितना अधूरा काम पड़ा है, उसे जल्द पूरा कर लो। मैं खुद भौतिक प्रगति देखने आऊंगा।

निरीक्षण... काम बंद मिला कंपनी पर जताई नाराजगी
प्रशासन के पूछने पर कंपनी सहित तीनों एजेंसियों ने जल आवर्धन का काम 60% पूरा बताया। भौगोलिक स्थिति जानने के लिए प्रशासक बसाड़ पहुंचे। यहां एनीकट और इंटकवेल सहित अन्य कामों की स्थिति देखी। पूरा काम बंद मिला। पूछने पर इंजीनियर बोले- दीपावली पर मजदूर घर चले गए। इस वजह से काम कुछ दिन से बंद है। प्रशासक बोले- 15 दिन बाद फिर आऊंगा। काम की गति तेज और स्थिति कुछ और मिलना चाहिए।

निर्देश... 31 दिसंबर तक सीवरेज का काम पूरा करो
सीवरेज के काम को लेकर प्रशासक ने कहा-31 दिसंबर तक काम पूरा कर लो। अब एक्सटेंशन बिल्कुल नहीं मिलेगा। 40 दिन तक दिन-रात एक करके काम करो। जहां-जहां काम हो चुका है, उसे ट्रायल कर स्थिति देखो। समीक्षा के दौरान सहायक आयुक्त मोहम्मद सलीम खान, यूडीसी सब इंजीनियर प्रियंका मालवीय, वेबकॉस के रेसिडेंट इंजीनियर केशव खेते, इंजीनियर विशाल मोहे, उपयंत्री सगीर अहमद, गोपाल महाजन और अशोक पाटील सहित अन्य अफसर मौजूद थे।

