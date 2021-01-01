पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्पात मचाया:नशे में धुत तीन युवकों ने बेसबॉल के बैट से 5 कारों के कांच तोड़े, मजदूर को पीटा

बुरहानपुर12 घंटे पहले
शहर के शिकारपुरा क्षेत्र में गुुरुवार रात 2 बजे शराब के नशे में धुत तीन युवकों ने जमकर उत्पात मचाया। बेसबॉल का बैट लेकर निकले युवकों ने सड़क पर जो भी कार नजर आई उसके कांच फोड़ दिए। तीनों ने पांच कारों के कांच फोड़ने के साथ पावरलूम कारखाने से काम कर घर लौट रहे एक मजदूर को भी पीटा। इससे मजदूर घायल हो गया। शुक्रवार सुबह लोगों ने युवकों की इस करतूत की शिकायत शिकारपुरा थाने में की। इसके बाद पुलिस ने तीनों युवकों को राउंडअप किया है।
शिकारपुरा क्षेत्र में शुक्रवार रात 2 बजे कुणाल पिता राजेंद्र महाजन निवासी प्रतापपुरा, हेमंत उर्फ बंडिया पिता मुरलीधर चौधरी और दिनेश पिता शांताराम निवासी भोईवाड़ा शराब के नशे में धुत होकर सड़क पर निकले। उनके हाथों में बेसबॉल के बैट थे। तीनों ने यहां पांच कारों के कांच फोड़ दिए। रात में कांच टूटने की आवाज सुनकर लोग भी घरों से बाहर नहीं निकले। पावरलूम कारखाने से काम कर घर जा रहे दिलीप पिता सुखलाल को तीनों ने पकड़ लिया और बुरी तरह पीटा। दिलीप ने इसकी शिकायत शिकारपुरा थाने में की। सुबह जब मालिकों ने कार की हालत देखी तो थाने में शिकायत करने पहुंचे। पुलिस ने जांच के बाद तीनाें युवकों को राउंडअप किया है। आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
कुणाल पर हत्या के
प्रयास का केस, हेमंत चोरी में हो चुका गिरफ्तार
तोड़-फोड़ करने वाले कुणाल और हेमंत पर पहले से आपराधिक प्रकरण दर्ज हैं। कुणाल पर हत्या के प्रयास में धारा 307, मारपीट और अन्य केस दर्ज हैं। उसे जिलाबदर करने के लिए प्रस्ताव भी भेजा गया है लेकिन अब तक इस पर कार्रवाई नहीं हुई है। वहीं हेमंत पर शराब दुकान में चोरी करने सहित अन्य अपराध दर्ज हैं। वह एक बार गिरफ्तार भी हो चुका है।

