अनदेखी:धरने की अनुमति ली, बिना इजाजत फूंका ममता बनर्जी का पुतला; सोशल डिस्टेंस भी भूले

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष व महासचिव पर पश्चिम बंगाल में हुए हमले के विरोध में जुटे 150 से ज्यादा भाजपाई

धरना प्रदर्शन की अनुमति लेकर भाजपाईयों ने पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी का पुतला बिना इजाजत फूंक दिया। विरोध भी ऐसा कि सोशल डिस्टेंस ही भूल गए। मौके पर कुछ पुलिस अफसर-जवान भी पहुंचे। लेकिन किसी ने उन्हें रोकने की हिम्मत ही नहीं जुटाई।

पश्चिम बंगाल में राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा और महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय पर हुए पथराव के विरोध में शुक्रवार को भाजपाईयों ने आक्रोश जताया। एसडीएम कार्यालय से अनुमति लेकर शुक्रवार दोपहर 12 बजे से कमल तिराहा पर धरना प्रदर्शन शुरू हुआ। दोपहर करीब डेढ़ बजे तक पदाधिकारियों की भाषणबाजी चलती रही।

आखिरी में धरना स्थल पर पुतला लाया गया। इस पर ममता बनर्जी का पोस्टर लगा था। सोशल डिस्टेंस भूलकर 150 से ज्यादा कार्यकर्ता खड़े हुए और पुतला फूंक दिया। एक ओर से भाजयुमो जिलाध्यक्ष योगेश्वर पाटील और दूसरी ओर से अशोक कुरील ने जलता हुआ पुतला पकड़ रखा था। जैसे ही आग की चपेट में पूरा पुतला आया, आंच लगने पर दोनों कार्यकर्ताओं ने पुतला सड़क पर छोड़ दिया। ऐसे में पुतले से उठती लपटों में योगेश्वर और अशोक झूलसते-झूलसते बचे। हालांकि अशोक के हाथ और चेहरे पर मामूली आंच लगी।

मौका मिला तो प. बंगाल में ममता सरकार के खिलाफ काम करेंगे
जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज लधवे ने कहा- मौका मिला तो हम भी पश्चिम बंगाल में ममता सरकार के खिलाफ काम करने को तैयार हैं। प्रदेश के शेर राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने वहां दो साल में ऐसी परिस्थितियां बदली हैं कि ममता पागल जैसी हरकतें करने लगीं हैं।

देश में 130 कार्यकर्ताओं ने जान गंवाई, हमने सिर झुकने नहीं दिया
पूर्व मंत्री अर्चना चिटनीस ने कहा पूरे देश में भाजपा के 130 कार्यकर्ताओं ने अपनी जान गंवाई। लेकिन हमने कभी सिर नहीं झुकने दिया। ऐसे प्रदेश, जो राजनीतिक हिंसा के लिए जाने जाते थे, उन प्रदेशों में लोकतांत्रिक शांतिपूर्ण व्यवस्था अब कायम हुई है।

पंडाल से रास्ता ही बंद हो गया
भाजपाईयों ने धरने का पंडाल कमल टॉकीज के सामने ऐसी जगह लगाया कि एक ओर का पूरा रास्ता ही ब्लॉक कर दिया था। बीच रोड पर बाजार आने-जाने वालों के कार और दो पहिया वाहन पार्क हो गए। ऐसे में आमजन को दिक्कतों के बीच वाहन निकालने पड़े।

5 साल बाद माधुरी पटेल किसी प्रदर्शन में पहुंचीं
निकाय चुनाव के दावेदारों में बुरहानपुर और शाहपुर से सिर्फ एक-एक उम्मीदवार ही भाजपा के प्रदर्शन में नजर आए। पांच साल बाद महापौर की दावेदार पूर्व महापौर माधुरी पटेल प्रदर्शन में पहुंची। पति अतुल पटेल कुछ देर बैठे और चल दिए। शाहपुर से अध्यक्ष पद के उम्मीदवार विनोद चौधरी आखिरी में पहुंचे। इनके अलावा मीना भोसले के पति पूर्व महापौर अनिल भोसले और मीना पाटीदार के पति रमेश पाटीदार और नीता तारवाला के पति पूर्व निगमाध्यक्ष मनोज तारवाला मौजूद थे।

कार्यकर्ता मुझसे धरने की ही अनुमति ले गए थे
^भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मुझसे सिर्फ धरना प्रदर्शन की ही अनुमति ले गए थे।
-केआर बड़ोले, एसडीएम बुरहानपुर

