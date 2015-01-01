पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उपचुनाव:जहां थी वोट घटने की आशंका, वहीं करवाई शिवराज की सभा; इसलिए हुआ फायदा, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशियों के गद्दार के मुद्दे को मतदाताओं ने नकारा

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
मांधाता-नेपानगर विस उपचुनाव के परिणाम से साफ हो गया कि जिस ताकत से कांग्रेस गद्दार, टिकाऊ-बिकाऊ और कर्ज माफी के मुद्दे को लेकर क्षेत्र में गई थी, उसे वोटर्स ने पूरी तरह नकार दिया। वहीं भाजपा कुशल मैनेजमेंट से 2018 में खोई दोनों सीटें वापस ले आई। उपचुनाव के नतीजे भी चौंकाने वाले आए क्योंकि कांग्रेस छोड़ भाजपा में आए दोनों प्रत्याशी अपने राजनीतिक जीवनकाल में इतने मतों से कभी नहीं जीते, जितने इस चुनाव में जीते हैं। भास्कर ने पूरे चुनावी मैनेजमेंट की पड़ताल की।

पहले पढ़िए भाजपा ने कैसे लड़ा चुनाव...

कांग्रेस छोड़ भाजपा में आने वाले मांधाता विधायक पटेल व नेपानगर विधायक कास्डेकर की क्षेत्र में इंट्री करवाने की जिम्मेदारी प्रदेश संगठन ने सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान को सौंपी। चौहान ने नाराज कार्यकर्ताओं को समझाया इन्हीं विधायकों की बदौलत शिवराजसिंह मुख्यमंत्री बने हैं। वहीं मांधाता में जिस तरह से कांग्रेस ने उपचुनाव को जातिवाद यानी राजपूत बनाम गुर्जर का बनाने की कोशिश की थी। उसे रोकने के लिए चौहान ने वरिष्ठ नेता जसवंतसिंह हाडा को लगाया। फिर नाराज तोमर बंधुओं को (जिनका क्षेत्र में अच्छा प्रभाव है) की बैठक की। बताया भाजपा ने 6 बार राणा रघुराजसिंह, फिर उनके बेटे लोकेंद्रसिंह, भाजपा नेता नरेंद्रसिंह तोमर को दो-दो बार और एक बार मदनमोहनसिंह तोमर को भी लड़ाया। समझाइश के बाद सभी मान गए। सांसद ने मूंदी, पुनासा, किल्लौद, सुलगांव के साथ-साथ नेपानगर सीट के दर्यापुर, डाभियाखेड़ा (नेपानगर), धूलकोट और डेढ़तलाई में भी सीएम की सभाएं करवाईं। पट्‌टे मिलने की घोषणाएं करवाई। इससे बाजी पलट गई।

अब कांग्रेस की रणनीति और हार के कारण...

2018 के विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस ने पूर्व सांसद व केंद्रीय मंत्री अरूण यादव के कट्‌टर समर्थक पटेल को मांधाता व सुमित्रा को नेपानगर से चुनाव मैदान में उतारा और वर्षों से भाजपा की रही दोनों सीटों पर 1200 वोटों के अंतर से जीत हासिल की। लेकिन नारायण व कास्डेकर भाजपा में चले गए। उपचुनाव की घोषणा के बाद से ही कांग्रेस दोनों सीटों पर अपनी जीत मानकर चल रही थी। पार्टी ने मांधाता में पूर्व विधायक राजनारायणसिंह के बेटे उत्तमपालसिंह व नेपानगर में रामकिशन पटेल को मैदान में उतारा। उत्तमपाल का पहला और रामकिशन का तीसरा चुनाव था। नेताओं का मानना था कि उत्तमपाल युवा है और राजपूत भी। उन्हें पूर्व विधायक पिता के 35 साल के अनुभव का लाभ मिलेगा जबकि पटेल को सहानुभूति के वोट मिलेंगे। इसलिए उन्होंने पूर्व सीएम कमलनाथ की नेपानगर व पुनासा में एक-एक सभा करवाई। बाकी प्रदेश के नेताओं की सभाएं होती रही। प्रत्याशी एकला चलो रे... की तर्ज पर मैदान में थे। गद्दार और कर्ज माफी को मुद्दा बनाकर आगे बढ़ रहे थे। हालांकि इसे मतदाताओं ने नकार दिया। ​​​​​​​

