मतगणना का माहाैल:हर राउंड के साथ भाजपा में उत्साह व कांग्रेस में मायूसी बढ़ी

बुरहानपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • मतगणना स्थल पर कांग्रेस और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं का बना रहा हुजूम, हर राउंड में कार्यकर्ता मनाते रहे खुशी और गम

मतगणना के हर राउंड के साथ कांग्रेस में मायूसी छाती रही, वहीं भाजपा का उत्साह बढ़ता गया। मतगणना स्थल पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज के रोड के एक तरफ भाजपा तो दूसरी तरफ कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता जमे रहे। यहां तक दोपहर तक दोनों पार्टियों का झंडा कार्यकर्ताओं के हाथ में होने के बजाय जमीन पर पत्थरों के सहारे लगा रहा।
भाजपा को खकनार और नावरा मंडल से ज्यादा चिंता थी। क्योंकि पार्टी पिछले चुनाव में यहां से हारी थी। इसलिए पार्टी ने दोनों क्षेत्रों में पूरी ताकत झोंकी। खकनार मंडल प्रभारी ज्ञानेश्वर पाटील भी पूरे समय यहां डटे रहे। उन्होंने बताया यही कारण रहा कि यहां से पार्टी तीन हजार से अधिक मतों से जीती है। वहीं नावरा मंडल से भी जीत मिली है। धुलकोट मंडल प्रभारी रमेश पाटीदार ने बताया मंडल से 9031 मतों से जीते हैं। यहां के सभी 62 बूथों से जीत मिली है। जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज लधवे ने बताया अन्य मंडलों से भी पार्टी को लीड मिली है।
1990 के बाद 1993 में हुआ था मध्यावधि चुनाव
1990 के चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी ब्रजमोहन मिश्र ने कांग्रेस के तनवंतसिंह कीर को हराया था। इसके बाद 1993 में मध्यावधि चुनाव हुआ था। इसमें कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी तनवंतसिंह कीर भाजपा प्रत्याशी ब्रजमोहन मिश्र से 8713 मतों से जीते थे। कीर को 40275 और मिश्र को 31562 मत मिले थे।

मतगणना स्थल के बाहर से ही लौट गए सांसद
17 राउंड पूरे होने और भाजपा को 17 हजार मतों की लीड मिलने पर सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान और भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुमित्रा कास्डेकर मतगणना स्थल पहुंचे। हालांकि सांसद यहां ज्यादा देर नहीं ठहरे। गाड़ी से उतरकर 10 मिनट कार्यकर्ताओं से मिले और मांधाता के लिए रवाना हो गए।

सिर्फ 10वें, 11वें और 17वें राउंड में आगे रहे पटेल
दोपहर 2.30 बजे 18वें राउंड तक1 लाख 84 हजार 269 मतों में से 1 लाख31 हजार374 मतों की गणना पूरी हो चुकी थी। इसमें भाजपा प्रत्याशी कास्डेकर को 69513 और कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पटेल को 52438 मत मिले। सुमित्रा बीच के तीन राउंड में पटेल से पिछड़ी भी, लेकिन बाद में बढ़त बना ली। पटेल 10वें राउंड में 33, 11वें में 204 और 17वें में 175 मतों से सुमित्रा से आगे रहे। भाजपा खेमे में शुरूआत से खुशी का माहौल रहा। वहीं कांग्रेसियों में मायूसी छाई रही।

ये जीत बूथ स्थर सहित सभी कार्यकर्ताओं की

^ ये जीत बूथ स्तर सहित सभी कार्यकर्ताओं की है। असली जीत उन्हीं की है। जनता ने शिवराजसिंह चौहान की बातों और योजनाओं पर विश्वास किया। जीत का श्रेय सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को जाता है। -मनोज लधवे, जिलाध्यक्ष भाजपा

पैसा, शराब बांटी, सरकारी तंत्र का किया दुरूपयोग

चुनाव के आखिरी दो दिन में सरकारी तंत्र का दुरूपयोग किया गया। पैसा और शराब जमकर बांटी गई। सत्ता पक्ष का दुरूपयोग कर आमजन को डराया-धमकाया गया। कांग्रेस की26 हजार वोटों से हार असंभव है। जनता और कार्यकर्ता हमारे साथ थे। -अजयसिंह रघुवंशी, जिलाध्यक्ष कांग्रेस

15वा राउंड : सुमित्रा को सांसद ने मिठाई खिलाई
15वें राउंड में बढ़त मिलने पर जीत मानकर सांसद नंदकुमारसिंह चौहान ने भाजपा कार्यालय में प्रत्याशी सुमित्रा को मिठाई खिलाकर मुंह मीठा कराया। यहां से दोनों एक कार में मतगणना स्थल तक आए। यहां समर्थकों से मिलकर सांसद मांधाता के लिए रवाना हो गए। सुमित्रा मतगणना स्थल पहुंचीं।

कास्डेकर ने समर्थकों को विक्ट्री चिह्न दिखाया
मतगणना स्थल पहुंचने पर समर्थकों को सुमित्रा को विक्ट्री चिह्न दिखाया। समर्थकों से मिलकर वरिष्ठों के पैर छूए। पूर्व मंत्री अर्चना चिटनीस से गले मिलकर एक-दूसरे को जीत की बधाई दी।

अलविदा कहते निकले कांग्रेस जिलाध्यक्ष
मतगणना के 26 राउंड पूरे होने के बाद कांग्रेस के पदाधिकारी-कार्यकर्ता मतगणना स्थल से जाने लगे। इस बीच मतगणना कक्ष से जिलाध्यक्ष अजयसिंह रघुवंशी बाहर निकले। पास ही भाजपा पदाधिकारी बैठे थे। रघुवंशी ने सभी को हाथ हिलाकर अलविदा कहा। उनके हाथ देते ही कुछ नेता खड़े होकर उनका अभिवादन करने लगे।

नेपानगर में मना जश्न, बाजार से निकाला जुलूस
नेपानगर | कास्डेकर की जीत के बाद भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने नेपानगर में जश्न मनाया। शाम 5 बजे मातापुर बाजार से जुलूस निकाला गया। इसमें डीजे की धुन पर नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष राजेश चौहान सहित सभी कार्यकर्ता जमकर झूमे।

