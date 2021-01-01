पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अल्पसंख्यक विभाग:अपनी ही पार्टी के नेता को ब्लैकमेल करने के आरोप में महिला गिरफ्तार

बुरहानपुर6 घंटे पहले
  • फर्जी दस्तावेज से निकाह कर शारीरिक शोषण का आरोप लगाने पर पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

अपनी ही पार्टी के अल्पसंख्यक विभाग जिलाध्यक्ष पर फर्जी दस्तावेज से निकाह कर शारीरिक शोषण का आरोप लगाने वाली कांग्रेस महासचिव को गणपति नाका थाना पुलिस ने ब्लैकमेलिंग के आरोप में गिरफ्तार किया है। कांग्रेस अल्पसंख्यक जिलाध्यक्ष मुश्ताक शेख की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने यह कार्रवाई की है। इस महिला की शिकायत पर मुश्ताक जेल में है।
करीब दो सप्ताह पहले कांग्रेस जिला महासचिव ने अपनी ही पार्टी के अल्पसंख्यक जिलाध्यक्ष मुश्ताक हुसैन पर फर्जी दस्तावेज से निकाह करने और शारीरिक शोषण करने का आरोप लगाया था। 2 दिन पहले ही गणपति नाका थाना पुलिस ने मुश्ताक को गिरफ्तार किया था। मुश्ताक ने महिला की शिकायत एसपी से की थी। इसमें कहा था उसने मुझे प्यार के झांसे में लिया। 8-9 लाख वसूल चुकी थी। और रुपयों की मांग कर रही थी। धोखे से मकान हड़पना चाहती थी। मांग नहीं मानने पर आत्महत्या की धमकी दी। शिकायत के बाद पुलिस ने महिला के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।
चार साल से राजनीति में सक्रिय है महिला: महिला पिछले चार साल से राजनीति में सक्रिय हुई है। पहले एनजीओ के तहत समाजसेवा करती थी। तीन साल पहले आम आदमी पार्टी से राजनीति में प्रवेश किया। वह पार्टी की महिला विंग जिलाध्यक्ष और उप संयोजक भी रही। दो साल पहले पार्टी के पर्यवेक्षक पर प्रत्याशी चयन में लेन-देन के आरोप लगाए। इसके बाद कार्यकारिणी भंग हुई। दो साल पहले उसने कांग्रेस महासचिव पद संभाला। एक संस्था में वह प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भी है।
धोखाधड़ी के आरोपी की जमानत निरस्त
बुरहानपुर | अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश आरके पाटीदार की अदालत ने ने धोखाधड़ी के आरोपी उड़ीसा के बालास्वनर निवासी चिन्मय पिता नारायण की जमानत याचिका निरस्त की है। अतिरिक्त लोक अभियोजक सुनील कुरील ने बताया आरोपी चिन्मय पर गणपति नाका थाना बुरहानुपर में धोखाधड़ी करने सहित अन्य केस दर्ज है। चिन्मय को 16 जनवरी 2021 को गिरफ्तार किया गया। आरोपी ने अधिवक्ता के माध्यम से कोर्ट के समक्ष जमानत आवेदन प्रस्तुत किया। जिस पर अतिरिक्त लोक अभियोजक कुरील ने आपत्ति ली। आरोपी का तर्क विश्वास योग्य नहीं मानकर जमानत निरस्त की।

