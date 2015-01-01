पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

देड़तलाई-खंडवा हाईवे:2 बाइक टकराई, 3 साल के बालक की मौत, दो घायल, निजी वाहन से घायलों को खंडवा भेजा

देड़तलाई25 मिनट पहले
  • हादसे के बाद पिता हुआ बेहोश, मां बेटे के शव को गोद में लेकर बिलखती रही

देड़तलाई-खंडवा हाईवे पर ग्राम दाहिंदा के पास मंगलवार शाम 5.10 बजे दो बाइक की आमने-सामने से टक्कर हो गई। इसमें तीन साल के बालक ने दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं दो लोग घायल हुए हैं। हादसे के बाद यहां भीड़ लग गई। कुछ लोगों ने बालक को हाथ लगाकर देखा, लेकिन तब तक उसकी मौत हो चुकी थी। घायल पिता बेहोश पड़ा था और मां बेटे का शव गोद में लेकर बिलख रही थी।

ग्राम दाहिंदा के पास शेखपुरा निवासी कोटवार प्रदीप पिता जीवन और खालवा के ग्राम रेहटीया निवासी करणसिंह की बाइक आमने-सामने से टकरा गई। इसमें करणसिंह के तीन साल के बेटे राम ने मौके पर ही दम तोड़ दिया। वहीं करणसिंह और प्रदीप घायल हो गए।

करणसिंह की पत्नी पार्वती और बेटी को भी मामूली चोटें आई हैं। हादसे की सूचना मिलते ही देड़तलाई चौकी प्रभारी जयपालसिंह राठौर मौके पर पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया हादसे के तुरंत बाद एंबुलेंस को सूचना दी थी। लेकिन वह नहीं आ पाई। उन्होंने निजी वाहन से घायलों को खंडवा रवाना किया। करणसिंह पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ खंडवा जा रहा था। हादसे में दोनों बाइक बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हुई हैं। इनके कलपूर्जे दूर तक बिखर गए।

