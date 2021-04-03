पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध:पांच सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर सहकारी समिति कर्मचारियों ने किया प्रदर्शन

धरगांव2 घंटे पहले
मप्र सहकारी समिति कर्मचारी महासंघ भोपाल के आह्वान पर जिले की सहकारी समिति कर्मचारी संघ ने जिला मुख्यालय पर रैली निकालकर कलेक्टर, जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक महाप्रबंधक व सरकारी उपायुक्त पंजीयक कार्यालय पर अपनी पांच सूत्रीय मांगों को लेकर ज्ञापन देकर गुरुवार से कलम बंद हड़ताल की घोषणा की।

जिसके तहत जिले में सहकारी समितियां कार्यालय बंद रहे। जिससे किसान रबी की फसल गेहूं चने उपार्जन का पंजीयन के लिए कार्यालय खुलने का इंतजार करते रहे। गुरुवार को साप्ताहिक हाट होने के कारण राशन दुकान पर राशन व किसान रासायनिक खाद केंद्र खुलने का इंतजार करते रहे।

किसान व ग्रामीणों को निजी प्रतिष्ठानों से खाद व राशन खरीदना पड़ा। मप्र सहकारी समिति कर्मचारी संघ इकाई के जिला उपाध्यक्ष उदयसिंह पटेल ने बताया वर्ष 2013 से सहकारी समिति कर्मचारी संघ अपनी नियमितिकरण मांग व सरकारी कर्मचारी का दर्जा मिलने के लिए लगातार मांग कर रहे हैं।

राज्य के दोनों प्रमुख दलों की सरकारें रही लेकिन कर्मचारियों का शोषण होता रहा। मप्र शासन की महत्वपूर्ण योजनाएं सहकारिता के माध्यम से सहकारी समितियों द्वारा किसानों को शून्य प्रतिशत पर फसल ऋण देना, कोरोना के समय विपरीत परिस्थितियों में राशन दुकानों का सफल संचालन करना, किसानों के हित में खरीफ व रबी फसलों का पंजीयन कर उपार्जन करने जैसे महत्वपूर्ण कार्य करने के बाद सहकारी कर्मचारियों की उपेक्षा की जा रही है।

