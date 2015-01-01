पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसा:अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से बाइक सवार युवक की मौत, गेहूं पिसवाकर घर बिटनेरा लौट रहा था युवक

गोगावां26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • गोगावां-मुलठान रोड पर तेज रफ्तार वाहन से हादसा, बिटनेरा से लौट रहा था

आटा चक्की से गेहूं पिसवाकर घर जा रहे बाइक सवार को अज्ञात वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। गंभीर स्थिति में जिला अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां इलाज के दौरान उसने दम तोड़ दिया। यह हादसा गोगावां-मुलठान रोड पर गोलबेड़ा के पास हुआ।

जानकारी के अनुसार ग्राम गोलखेड़ा निवासी कमल पिता खेमा जाखर (25) शुक्रवार शाम गेहूं पिसवाने 1.2 किलोमीटर दूर ग्राम बिटनेरा गया था। शाम 7 बजे लौटते समय घर से 100 मीटर की दूरी पर अज्ञात चार पहिया वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। पैर व सिर में गंभीर चोट आई। जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। कमल गांव के उपसरपंच का ट्रैक्टर चलाकर परिवार का गुजारा करता था। उसकी 7 साल की बेटी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार ट्रक (एमपी12एच-0272) निमरानी से खाद लेकर खंडवा जा रहा था। गोलबेड़ा के पास आगे चल रहे वाहन को ओवरटेक करने के दौरान अचानक सामने से बकरियां आ गई। ब्रेक नहीं लगा और ट्रक सड़क किनारे स्थित स्कूल के पास गड्‌ढे में उतर गया।

ट्रक नहीं रुकता तो स्कूल को भी नुकसान हो सकता था। ग्रामीणों ने कहा सड़क पर गति अवरोधक नहीं होने से हादसे हो रहे हैं। सड़क से जुड़ी गलियों में स्लैब भी नहीं डाली गई है। इसका खामियाजा ग्रामीणों को उठाना पड़ रहा है।

मांग : गति अवराेधक होता तो बच जाती जान
सरपंच निर्मला मौर्य व उपसरपंच सेन ने बताया सड़क पर गति अवरोधक नहीं होने से आए दिन हादसे हो रहे हैं लेकिन अधिकारियों का ध्यान नहीं है। घटना के बाद सड़क निर्माण एजेंसी के इंजीनियर को कुछ लोगों ने फोन भी किया लेकिन बात नहीं हुई। ग्रामीणों ने गति अवरोधक बनाने के साथ जिम्मेदार अधिकारियों पर कार्रवाई की मांग की।

कारण: गांव की गली से 3 फीट ऊंची है सड़क
सड़क से गांव में जाने वाली गलियां करीब 3 फीट नीचे है। गली से सड़क को स्लैब से जोड़ना था लेकिन सड़क निर्माण एजेंसी ने मिट्टी डालकर लेवल को बराबर करना चाहा। बारिश में मिट्‌टी बह गई। सड़क ऊंची होने से लोग तेज गति में वाहन गली से सड़क पर चढ़ाते हैं। इसी दौरान सड़क से वाहन गुजरने पर हादसे का डर बना रहता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें