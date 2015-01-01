पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छनेरा ग्रिड ऑफिस:सिंचाई के लिए बिजली सप्लाई का समय बदला ताे विद्युत कंपनी के ऑफिस पहुंचे आक्रोशित किसान

हरसूदएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • गेहूं, चना फसल में सिंचाई की बढ़ी परेशानी

सोमवार को दोपहर 1.30 बजे अचानक छनेरा ग्रिड ऑफिस पर किसानों का जमघट लग गया। आक्रोशित किसानों ने नारेबाजी की। सिंचाई के लिए विद्युत सप्लाई का समय ने अचानक फेरबदल पर नाराजी जाहिर करते हुए कनिष्ठ अभियंता के नाम ज्ञापन सौंप पूर्ववत: समय निर्धारित करने की मांग की।

इस अवसर पर मोजवाड़ी ग्रिड से जुड़े ग्राम रेवापुर, बोथिया, पलानी माल, शाहपुरा माल के किसान मौजूद थे। मोजवाडी ग्रिड से रविवार रात्रि ने किसानों को सिंचाई के लिए विद्युत के समय में बिना सूचना परिवर्तन किए जाने से किसान खेतों में फसल को पानी नहीं से पाए। जानकारी मिली कि नई समय सारिणी तय की गई है। जिसमें किसानों को अब रात्रि 9 बजे से 1 बजे तक तथा शाम 5 बजे से रात्रि 1 बजे तक बिजली मिलेगी। इसी तरह दूसरी शिफ्ट में सुबह 11 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक व रात्रि 1 बजे से सुबह 4 बजे तक सप्लाई मिलेगी। ऐसे में किसान को रात भर सिंचाई के लिए जागरण करना पड़ेगा। किसानों ने कहा कि सिंचाई के लिए पहली शिफ्ट में शाम 6 बजे से रात्रि 10 बजे तक तथा सुबह 6 से प्रातः 12 बजे तक एवं दूसरी पारी में दिन में 12 से शाम 6 बजे तक व रात्रि 10 से 2 बजे तक बिजली दी जाए। ताकि किसान अन्य कार्य भी निपटा सके। किसानों ने कहा कि रविवार के पहले तक यही टाइम टेबल था। छनेरा ग्रिड जेई आरएस सोलंकी का कहना है समय निर्धारण प्रदेश स्तर से किया जाता है। किसानों की दिक्कतों से वरिष्ठ कार्यालय को अवगत कराएंगे।

