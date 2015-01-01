पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनावी हलचल:नगरीय निकाय चुनाव दूर, भाजपा-कांग्रेस में शुरू हो गई दावेदारी; गरमाई राजनीति

हरसूद26 मिनट पहले
शुक्रवार को पूर्व पीसीसी अध्यक्ष अरुण यादव ने नगर में नवदंपती को आशीर्वाद दिया।
  • नप छनेरा आम चुनाव 16 महीने बाद, लेकिन पूर्व सांसद यादव के दौरे से बढ़ी सरगर्मी
  • अगस्त 2022 में पूरा होगा परिषद का कार्यकाल, पूर्व पीसीसी चीफ के अल्पप्रवास से दावेदार सक्रिय

प्रदेश के निकायों के आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो गई है। नप छनेरा का अध्यक्ष पद ओबीसी मुक्त के लिए आरक्षित हुआ है। नप छनेरा का आम चुनाव अगस्त 2022 में होना है, लेकिन शुक्रवार को पूर्व पीसीसी चीफ अरुण यादव के मुख्यालय पर अल्पप्रवास ने कांग्रेस की राजनीति गरमा दी है।

हालांकि यादव विवाह समारोह में शामिल होने आए थे, लेकिन मौके को भुनाते हुए दावेदारों ने नप अध्यक्ष पद के लिए उम्मीदवारी जताने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। इस तरह नप चुनाव के 16 माह पहले ही भाजपा-कांग्रेस से संभावित दावेदार सक्रिय हो चुके हैं।

नप छनेरा के आम चुनाव में यह है वोटों का समीकरण

  • 2012 व 2017 के चुनाव में छनेरा के वोटों के केंद्रीयकरण से भारद्वाज व पटेल निर्वाचित हुए।
  • 15 हजार से अधिक वोटों में मुस्लिम, नायक, यादव, गवली, सुनार, लोधा, गुजर सहित अन्य पिछड़ी जाति के करीब 45 फीसदी मत हैं।
  • अध्यक्ष दावेदारों के निर्णय में भाजपा व कांग्रेस से संगठन की औपचारिक उपस्थिति रहती है। भाजपा में फैसला मंत्री विजय शाह व कांग्रेस में पूर्व सांसद अरुण यादव करते हैं।

भाजपा... नप पर कब्जा बनाए रखने की चुनौती, शाह ने की कड़ी मेहनत

नप छनेरा के गठन के बाद से यहां कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय अध्यक्षों ने ही एक दशक निकाय पर कब्जा रखा। 2017 में संपन्न हुए नप आम चुनाव में पहली बार मंत्री विजय शाह ने उनके विस चुनाव से ज्यादा मेहनत स्थानीय चुनाव में की। मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह की भी सभा हुई।

नतीजा नगर परिषद छनेरा में भाजपा अपना परचम मात्र 49 वोटों से फहराने में सफल रही। डेढ़ साल से भी कम समय में होने वाले निकाय चुनाव में भाजपा के लिए कब्जा बनाए रखने की चुनौती होगी। क्योंकि भाजपा परिषद का अभी तक का कार्यकाल संतोषप्रद नहीं माना जा सकता। ऐसे में कांग्रेस की राह आसान होगी। वह भाजपा से नप छनेरा वापस छीन सकती है।

भाजपा से पूर्व पार्षद, पार्षद पुत्र व नप उपाध्यक्ष दावेदार

पिता के नाम पर सहानुभूति मिल सकती है संतोष कुमरावत को ओबीसी वर्ग से भाजपा की ओर से दावेदारी जताने वालों में सबसे पहले नाम संतोष कुमरावत का सामने आया है। यहां बता दे संतोष के पिता स्व.कपूरचंद कुमरावत (पप्पू सेठ) 2012 में भाग्य आजमा चुके हैं। मात्र 212 वोटों से निर्दलीय भारद्वाज से परास्त हुए। 2017 में वार्ड क्रमांक 10 से संतोष की माता पुष्पाबाई कुमरावत सर्वाधिक मत से विजय रही। संतोष के पिता के प्रति लोगों के मन में सहानुभूति, मंत्री शाह से नजदीकी के दम पर प्रयासरत हैं।

लोगों से सीधा संपर्क रखते हैं गुलाबचंद सोनी
जलमग्न नप हरसूद में कांग्रेस शासन में रिकॉर्ड मत से जीत हासिल करने वाले वरिष्ठ भाजपा नेता गुलाबचंद सोनी 2007 में भी प्रयास कर चुके हैं, लेकिन उस समय वे पूरी तरह यहां शिफ्ट नहीं हुए थे, साथ ही महिला सीट होने से पीछे हट गए। 13 साल बाद सोनी पुनः दावेदारी जता रहे हैं। सराफा व्यवसाई होने से नगर में लोगों से उनका सीधा संपर्क है।

कार्यक्रम में सहयोग करते हैं फरीद खान
2007 की परिषद व वर्तमान भाजपा परिषद में नप उपाध्यक्ष फरीद खान भी वार्ड क्रमांक 11 से हैट्रिक लगा चुके हैं। राजनीतिक कार्यक्रमों के अलावा नगर के सार्वजनिक आयोजनों में दिल खोलकर सहयोग करने से उनकी छवि मुस्लिम नेता से हटकर बन चुकी है। अन्य पिछड़ा वर्ग पद के लिए भाजपा उनको मौका दे सकती है।

कांग्रेस से संभावित दावेदार

आर्थिक रूप से संपन्न हैं मुकेश वर्मा 2012 की परिषद में नप छनेरा में उपाध्यक्ष रह चुके मुकेश वर्मा ओबीसी सीट के लिए कांग्रेस से सबसे प्रबल दावेदार माने जा रहे हैं। 2018 में भाजपा छोड़ कांग्रेस में शामिल हुए वर्मा आर्थिक रूप से भी संपन्न हैं। पूर्व नप अध्यक्ष भारद्वाज अभी से उनके लिए समीकरण गढ़ने में जुट गए हैं।

