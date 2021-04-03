पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:पंचायत की जमीन पर बनाई पक्की दुकानें, 22 को हटाया, 2 पक्के भवन भी तोड़ दिए

झिरन्या2 घंटे पहले
  • नोटिस के एक माह बाद प्रशासन ने शहर में चलाई अतिक्रमण हटाओ मुहिम

प्रशासन ने गुरुवार को यहां अतिक्रमण हटाओ मुहिम शुरू की। तहसील मुख्यालय सहित पास के गांव में सरकारी जमीन पर निर्मित मकान व दुकानों को तोड़ा गया। इसको लेकर करीब एक माह पहले प्रशासन ने संबंधितों को नोटिस देकर स्वेच्छा से अतिक्रमण हटाने के लिए कहा था। इसके बाद अधिकांश ने दुकानें भी खाली कर दी। गुरुवार को 5 जेसीबी की मदद से इन दुकानों को ढहाया गया। एसडीएम के अनुसार पहले दिन की कार्रवाई में करीब 4 करोड़ 55 लाख की सरकारी जमीन को मुक्त करवाया गया है।

यहां पंचायत ने कुछ लोगों को सरकारी जमीन पर दुकानें लगाने की अनुमति दी थी। लेकिन धीरे-धीरे संंबंधित लोगों ने यहां दुकानें बना ली। लगातार बढ़ते अतिक्रमण से मुख्य मार्ग पर यातायात प्रभावित हो रहा था। शिकायत के बाद 2 जनवरी को प्रशासन ने करीब 35 लोगों को नोटिस थमाए। 6 जनवरी को चूने की लाइन डाल अतिक्रमण भी चिह्नित किया था।

बस स्टैंड व चिरिया रोड की 22 दुकानें हटाई
गुरुवार दोपहर 1 प्रशासनिक अमला यहां पहुंचा। शाम 5 बजे तक चिरिया रोड, नया बस स्टैंड व जनपद के सामने से अतिक्रमण हटाया गया। तहसीलदार दीवाकर सुल्या ने बताया चिरिया रोड कन्या शाला के सामने बनी 10 दुकानों को तोड़ा गया। साथ ही बस स्टैंड पर बनी 12 दुकानों पर भी कार्रवाई की गई है।

इसके साथ बीईओ कार्यालय के सामने और जनपद कार्यालय के सामने सरकारी जमीन पर बने दो भवनों को भी तोड़ा गया है। तहसील मुख्यालय पर कार्रवाई से पहले अमला 6 किलोमीटर दूर ग्राम बोंदरान्या पहुंचा। यहां सरकारी जमीन पर बने 30 बॉय 60 के मकान को भी जमींदोज किया गया। वेदा नदी किनारे स्थित पोल्ट्री फार्म को भी तोड़ा गया।

शताब्दी मार्केट पर हो सकती है कार्रवाई
कन्या शाला गेट के पास करीब 10 साल पहले पंचायत ने शताब्दी मार्केट का निर्माण किया था। यहां 11 दुकानें बनाकर नीलामी की प्रक्रिया हुई थी। प्रशासन ने इस मार्केट को लेकर पंचायत से जानकारी मांगी है। लेकिन सूत्रों के अनुसार पंचायत के पास इसका कोई रिकार्ड या दुकानदारों से अनुबंध की फाइल नहीं है। अब 8 फरवरी को एसडीएम कोर्ट में पेशी होगी। जहां पंचायत को दुकानों से जुड़े दस्तावेज प्रस्तुत करना है। दस्तावेज नहीं मिलने पर इन दुकानों पर भी कार्रवाई हो सकती है।

लगातार चलेगी मुहिम
^गुरुवार को 24 लोगों का अतिक्रमण तोड़ 4.55 करोड़ की सरकारी जमीन मुक्त करवाई है। सड़क से 52 फीट के हिस्से में किए अतिक्रमण को हटाने के लिए मुहिम लगातार चलेगी।
ओमनारायण सिंह, एसडीएम

