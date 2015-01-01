पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:ओवरटेक करते समय चालक से नहीं संभली बस, पुलिया से टकराकर पलटी, 20 घायल

जुलवानिया3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जुलवानिया बस को उठाते हुए क्रेन मशीन के कर्मचारी।
  • सनावद से गुजरात मजदूरी करने के लिए जा रहे थे लोग, चालक-परिचालक बस छोड़ फरार
  • 4 गंभीर घायलों को किया जुलवानिया से जिला अस्पताल रैफर

नगर के समीपस्थ खंडवा-वडोदरा स्टेट हाईवे पर रात करीब 8.30 बजे यात्री बस कपास लेकर जा रहे ट्रैक्टर-ट्रॉली को ओवरटेक करते समय अनियंत्रित होकर मालबायड़ी कादवी के पास बनी पुलिया से टकराकर पलट गई। बस में 60 से ज्यादा यात्री बैठे थे। दुर्घटना में 20 लोग घायल हुए। इनमें से चार गंभीर घायलों को जिला अस्पताल रैफर किया गया है।

वहीं चालक और परिचालक मौके से फरार हो गए। थाना पभारी सोनू सितोले ने बताया बस सनावद से मजदूरों को लेकर सूरत (गुजरात) जा रही थी। इसके आगे कपास लेकर एक टैक्टर-ट्रॉली जा रही थी। जिसे ओवरटेक करने के दौरान चालक बस को संभाल नहीं सका और अनियंत्रित होकर पुलिया पर से नीचे गिर गई और पलट गई। घटना की जानकारी लगते ही मौके पर जुलवानिया थाने की पुलिस पहुंची और ग्रामीणों की मदद से घायलों को पहले जुलवानिया सरकारी अस्पताल में ले जाया गया। यहां अधिकांश का इलाज हो गया। लेकिन चार गंभीर घायलों को बड़वानी जिला अस्पताल रैफर करना पड़ा। पुलिस अधिकारियों ने बताया मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

दो क्रेन मशीन से उठाई पुलिया से नीचे गिरी बस
जानकारी के अनुसार शाम करीब 4.45 बजे पुलिया से नीचे गिरी बस को उठाने का काम शुरू हुआ। पहले एक क्रेन मशीन बुलाई गई थी। जो बस को नहीं उठा पाई। इसके बाद दूसरी क्रेन मशीन बुलाई गई। तब जाकर पुलिया से नीचे गिरी बस को उठाया जा सका।

मजदूरों को ले जाने वाली बसें ओवरलोड होती है
ग्रामीणों ने बताया गुजरात मजदूरों को लेकर जाने वाली अधिकांश बसे ओवरलोड होती है। ज्यादा किराये के लालच में चालक-परिचालक ऐसी लापरवाही बरतते है। 1 व्यक्ति के सिलीपर में चार-चार लोगों को बैठाया जाता है। दुर्घटना ग्रस्त हुई बस में भी यही स्थिति थी।

सुरक्षित यात्रियों को ठंड में करना पड़ा इंतजार
दुर्घटना के बाद करीब दो घंटे तक बचाव कार्य चलता रहा। इस दौरान जो यात्री सुरक्षित थे। उन्हें ठंड में बैठकर इंतजार करना पड़ा। बाद में यात्री अन्य वाहनों की मदद से कुछ घर लौटे तो कुछ गुजरात के लिए रवाना हुए।

दुर्घटना के बाद युवाओं ने की घायलों की मदद
दुर्घटना होने की सूचना लगते ही जुलवानिया, सेगांव के कुछ युवा पहुंचे और घायलों को बस से निकालकर अस्पताल तक पहुंचाया। इनमें अंकुश साहू, शेखर परमार, प्रशांत जायसवाल, शानू साहू, आनंद कुशवाह, सचिन साहू, सेगांव से चौकी पभारी राजेंद्र अवास्या, आरक्षक कृष्णा चौहान, संजय जायसवाल, अन्नू पाटीदार, शुभम पटेल, निखिल चतुर्वेदी, सचिन गुप्ता, विनोद गुप्ता सहित अन्य शामिल थे।

घायल बच्चे को लेकर बैठे दंपत्ति।
घायल बच्चे को लेकर बैठे दंपत्ति।

यात्री बोले तेज रफ्तार थी बस
आगे बैठे यात्रियों ने बताया चालक बस तेज गति से चला रहा था। इसी दौरान चालक बस को संभाल नहीं सका और दुर्घटना हो गई। रात होने की वजह से अधिकांश लोग शॉल-चादर ओढ़कर बैठे हुए थे। कुछ सो रहे थे। जोर का धक्का लगने पर नीद खुली। धक्का लगने से कुछ लोगों के सिर सामने वाली सीट से टकराए तो कुछ के हाथ-पैर फैक्चर हो गए। घायलों में बच्चे भी शामिल है।

फिटनेस की अवधि बीती
वीकल पोर्टल के अनुसार बस गुजरात की है और इसकी फिटनेस अवधि 16 अप्रैल 2020 थी जो बीत चुकी है। वहीं बीमा की अवधि भी पोर्टल के अनुसार बीत चुकी है। इसकी अवधि 28 सितंबर 2020 तक ही थी।

