कार्रवाई:लुटेरी दुल्हन गैंग की मास्टर माइंड शीतल गिरफ्तार

जुलवानिया13 घंटे पहले
  • दुल्हन अब भी फरार, पाली राजस्थान, पलसूद व जुलवानिया में 3 केस दर्ज

पुलिस ने लुटेरी दुल्हन गैंग की मास्टर माइंड शीतल उर्फ ममता ठाकुर को गिरफ्तार किया है। चेहरे से मासूम व भोली-भाली दिखने वाली शीतल ने मप्र के अलावा राजस्थान में भी धोखाधड़ी से फर्जी शादी करवाकर रुपए कमाए हैं। महिला के खिलाफ अब तक पलसूद, जुलवानिया व राजस्थान के पाली में धोखाधड़ी कर शादी करने के 3 केस दर्ज हुए हैं। रतलाम के दोसावद थाना नामली निवासी दिलीप पिता शंकर पाटीदार की शिकायत पर पुलिस ने कार्रवाई की है। दुल्हन रोशनी अब भी फरार है।

कलाबाई पति रामलाल निवासी बागरोद थाना नामली जिला रतलाम के जरिए पाटीदार परिवार शीतल से मिला था। 1.70 लाख रुपए में शादी का सौदा तय हुआ था। रुपए लेकर शीतल ने कलाबाई व पाटीदार परिवार को बुलाया था। ग्राम रुई में शीतल हो पाटीदार ने 1.70 लाख रुपए दिए थे। वहां से शीतल पाटीदार परिवार व कलाबाई को लेकर रसगांव गई थी। रोशनी व माया को 1.10 लाख रुपए दिए। 5 हजार रुपए बतौर इनाम कलाबाई को दिए। इसके बाद धरमपुरी जाकर कोर्ट मैरेज की थी। इस शादी में शीतल दुल्हन पक्ष से गवाह बनी थी। 10 दिन तक रोशनी ससुराल में रही।

इसके बाद माया व शीतल के कहने पर रीति रिवाज के अनुसार पति दिलीप, रोशनी को लेकर खलघाट आया था, जहां माया व शीतल ने उसे दो रोज बाद आकर ले जाने का कहा। इसके बाद से ममता ने फोन नंबर बंद कर दिया। कलाबाई से कहा, तो वह रसगांव लेकर आई। लेकिन यहां कोई नहीं मिला। इसके बाद से रोशनी नहीं मिली। जानकारी अनुसार रोशनी ने इंदौर में कहीं शादी कर ली है। 5 महीने से वह परिजनों के भी संपर्क में नहीं है।

