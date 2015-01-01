पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सौंपा ज्ञापन:50 से ज्यादा प्रभारी सीएमओ को पद से हटाने पर कर्मचारियों ने जताया रोष

करही26 मिनट पहले
मंत्री को ज्ञापन सौंपते प्रतिनिधिमंडल के सदस्य।
  • लिपिकवर्गीय कर्मचारियों के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री से मिलकर सौंपा ज्ञापन

नगरीय निकाय लिपिकवर्गीय संरक्षण कल्याण संघ के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने नगरीय प्रशासन व विकास विभाग द्वारा वर्षों से प्रभारी मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी के पद पर कार्यरत विभिन्न पदों के करीब 50 से अधिक कर्मचारियों को माह सितंबर 2020 में प्रभार से हटाकर मूल पद पर पदस्थ किया था।

नगर पालिका कार्यपालन नियम 1973 प्रचलन में था। वर्ष 2015 में ग वर्ग के मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी के पद पर पदोन्नति के लिए सम्मिलित लिपिक वर्गीय पदों को हटाकर पदोन्नति से वंचित किया गया। उसी आधार पर लिपिकवर्गीय कर्मचारियों को जो वर्षों से प्रभारी अधिकारी पद के दायित्व का निर्वहन कर रहे थे उन्हें हटाया गया था।

एक साथ 50 से भी अधिक कर्मचारियों को अधिकारी के प्रभार से हटाकर मप्र के कई निकायों में राजस्व उपनिरीक्षक के पद के कर्मचारियों को अधिकारी का प्रभार आदेश जारी कर दिया गया। पूर्व में लिपिक वर्गीय व अन्य कर्मचारी मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी के प्रभार में थे। वह राजस्व उपनिरीक्षक पद से सीनियर पद के होकर वेतनमान में भी ऊपर है।

नगरीय प्रशासन व विकास विभाग के इस आदेश व लिए गए निर्णय से मप्र की सभी निकायों में कार्यरत लिपिकवर्गीय कर्मचारियों में रोष था। इसके कारण नगरीय निकाय लिपिकवर्गीय संरक्षण कल्याण संघ का गठन किया। नगरीय प्रशासन विभाग से पुनः पदोन्नति नियमों में लिपिकवर्गीय पदों को सम्मिलित कर संशोधित आदेश प्रसारित कराने के लिए आंदोलन की रूपरेखा तैयार की।

प्रथम चरण में मंत्री नगरीय प्रशासन से भोपाल में मिलना तय किया गया। इसके संबंध में संघ के अध्यक्ष राजेश सक्सेना को लिखित आवेदन पर दिया। नगरीय निकाय लिपिक वर्गीय संरक्षण कल्याण संघ के अध्यक्ष के नेतृत्व में प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने मंत्री से मिलकर ज्ञापन देकर स्थिति के बारे में बताया।

जिस पर मंत्री ने प्रतिनिधि मंडल की मांग पर विचार कर पुनः मुख्य नगर पालिका अधिकारी के पदोन्नति के डर में नियमों में संशोधन करने का आश्वासन दिया। दिए गए आश्वासन पर प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने हर्ष जताया। इस दौरान अध्यक्ष राजकुमार ठाकुर, विजय जैन, मधु चौधरी, जीवनराय माथुर, प्रियंक पंड्या, सतीश घावरी, आशीष कानूनगो, अमित शाह व अन्य मौजूद थे।

