पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनुष्ठान 19 दिसंबर से:नर्मदा तट के कठोरा में होगा 9 दिनी लक्ष्मीनारायण महायज्ञ

कसरावद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
यज्ञशाला निर्माण के साथ तैयारी चल रही।
  • यज्ञशाला निर्माण के साथ तैयारियां शुरू, 1964 में हुआ था यह आयोजन

नर्मदा तट के ग्राम कठोरा में 9 कुंडीय श्रीलक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ का आयोजन होगा। इसको लेकर गांव के श्रद्धालु तैयारियों में जुटे है। संतश्री 1008 नानकदासजी महाराज आश्रम के पास परिसर में कुटिया तैयार हो चुकी है। 19 दिसंबर से महायज्ञ की शुरुआत होगी।

गांव के शेरू यादव ने बताया खरगोन के श्रद्धालु यह धार्मिक आयोजन करवा रहे हैं। इससे पहले 1964 में यहां श्रीलक्ष्मी नारायण महायज्ञ हुआ था। हवन कुंड तैयार किए गए हैं। विद्वान पंडितों की देखरेख में नर्मदा किनारे यह धार्मिक कार्यक्रम होगा।

इधर... दूसरों को सुधारने से पहले स्वयं का सुधार जरूरी
सनावद. हम जिस तरह के विचारों को प्रश्रय देते हैं। उसी के अनुसार हमारे आदर्श, रहन-सहन व हावभाव बनते हैं। जहां सदविचारों की प्रचुरता होती है। वहां वैसा ही वातावरण बनता है। उस वातावरण का प्रभाव वहां के सभी लोगों पर पड़ता है। नगर के चांदनीपुरा ढोली मोहल्ले में नव गठित गायत्री परिवार महिला मंडल के कार्यक्रम में गायत्री परिजन मीना जाट ने कहा।

उन्होंने कहा दुनिया में अच्छाइयों की कमी नहीं है। ना ही श्रेष्ठ सज्जनों की। हमें अपने आपको सुधार कर अच्छा व श्रेष्ठ बनने की आवश्यकता है। स्वयं के सुधार के लिए साधना, स्वाध्याय व सदचिंतन की आवश्यकता होती है।

स्थानीय ढोली मोहल्ले व ग्राम घोसला की महिला मंडल की सदस्याएं गायत्री पंवार के मार्गदर्शन में प्रति एकादशी के दिन स्थानीय मंदिर में एक.एक घंटा गायत्री उपासना कर अन्य महिलाओं को साधना व स्वाध्याय से जोड़ेगी। दोनों महिला मंडल सहित सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से 200 से अधिक बहनों ने एकादशी पर गायत्री महामंत्र से 24 घंटे का अखंड जप किया।

शुक्रवार शाम को अपने-अपने घरों में दीप महायज्ञ कर सभी की प्रसन्नता व उत्तम स्वास्थ्य की कामना की। इस दौरान सागर दीदी, पूजा सोलंकी, लता जायसवाल, प्रज्ञा मंडल व महिला मंडल की बहनें उपस्थित थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें