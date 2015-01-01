पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मंडी:दिवाली अच्छी मने इसलिए कपास बेचने आए किसान; भाव कम मिलने से निराश हाेकर लौटे

कसरावद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • किसान बोले- खरीदी में भेदभाव कर रही सीसीआई, केंद्र प्रभारी बोले- नमी के आधार पर ले रहे हैं
  • किसानों का आरोप- छोटे किसानों को कम दे रहे दाम

दीपावली पर्व को लेकर कृषि उपज मंडी में कपास की आवक बढ़ी है। सोमवार को बड़ी संख्या में किसान बैलगाड़ी व चार पहिया वाहनों में उपज लेकर मंडी पहुंचे।

उन्हें उम्मीद थी कि सीसीआई के कपास खरीदने से उनकी दिवाली बेहतर होगी। लेकिन कई किसानों को कम दाम मिले। यह किसान सौदा चिट्‌ठी निरस्त करवाकर कपास वापस घर ले जाने को मजबूर हुए। किसानों ने कहा सीसीआई खरीदी में भेदभाव कर रही है। किसानों की बजाय बड़े वाहनों का कपास खरीदा जा रहा है। अब किसानों को अन्य मंडी में उपज बेचने जाना पड़ेगा। सीसीआई के खरीदी केंद्र प्रभारी का कहना है कि नमी व रेशे के आधार पर भाव दिए जा रहे हैं। किसी किसान से भेदभाव नहीं किया गया। सोमवार को कपास रिजेक्ट करने व कम भाव मिलने पर किसानों ने विरोध जताया। मंडी सचिव को जानकारी देने के साथ सीसीआई खरीदी को खरी-खोटी सुनाई। सोमवार को मंडी में 79 बैलगाड़ी व 126 वाहनों में कपास पहुंचा। न्यूनतम 3500 से अधिकतम 5725 रुपए भाव दिए गए।

बड़े वाहनों से खरीदी में रुझान
गवला के किसान जयराम यादव ने कहा बैलगाड़ियों की अनदेखी कर चार पहिया वाहनों के कपास की खरीदी में रूचि ली जा रही है। जितेंद्र पटेल सायता ने कहा 4 क्विंटल कपास की क्वालिटी अच्छी होने के बाद 3400 रु. भाव बताए। छोटी कसरावद के दिनेशसिंह राठौर ने कहा 4 दिन पहले कपास 5500 रु. क्विंटल बेचा था। आज वही कपास के भाव 4200 रु. बताए जा रहे हैं। 4 दिन में नमी कम होने की बजाय बढ़ कैसे गई। किसानों ने कहा कपास का पंजीयन भी कोई काम नहीं आ रहा है। पटवारी व संबंधित कर्मचारियों को ध्यान देना चाहिए।

6 दिन सीसीआई नहीं करेगी खरीदी
भारतीय कपास निगम लिमिटेड ने सोमवार को मंडी सचिव को पत्र लिखकर 6 दिन खरीदी नहीं करने की सूचना दी। निगम के अधिकारी के अनुसार फैक्ट्री में 6725 क्विंटल काकड़े नहीं बिकने के कारण स्टॉक फुल हो गया है। काकड़े गर्म होने के कारण ज्यादा नुकसान की आशंका है। साथ ही दीपावली व भाई दूज का अवकाश भी है। इस कारण खरीदी कार्य बंद रखा जाएगा। किसानों का कहना है कि दीपावली पर्व 3 दिन का है तो फिर 6 दिन खरीदी क्याें बंद रखी जा रही है।

खरीदी में चेहरा देखकर तिलक लगा रहे अधिकारी
भीलगांव के किसान वीरेंद्र पाटीदार ने कहा 8 क्विंटल कपास बैलगाड़ी में लेकर आया था। सीसीआई के सिलेक्ट करने वाले अधिकारी ने कपास देखा। 4100 रु. क्विंटल भाव बताए। मंडी से सौधा चिट्‌ठी निरस्त करवाकर कपास जा रहा हूं। ओमप्रकाश मुकाती डोंगरगांव ने कहा कपास को अधिकारी ने देखा भी नहीं और आगे बढ़ गए। इसलिए कपास को घर ले जा रहा हूं। किसान आशुतोष सुधाकर लेपा ने कहा उनके 5 क्विं. कपास की क्वालिटी बेहतर है। इसके बाद भी कम भाव आंके जा रहे हैं। दौलत सिंह दोगावां ने कहा कपास खरीदी में चेहरा देखकर तिलक लगाया जा रहा है। छोटे किसानों को कम दाम दिया जा रहा है।

आरोप निराधार हैं
नमी व रेशे के आधार पर खरीदी की जा रही है। किसी भी किसान से भेदभाव नहीं हो रहा है। किसानों ने आरोप निराधार है। दीपावली पर्व व स्टॉक अधिक होने से खरीदी बंद रखने का निर्णय लिया है।
- अजीत मिश्रा, प्रभारी सीसीआई खरीदी केंद्र

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें