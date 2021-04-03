पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समर्थन मूल्य:एक खसरा पर नहीं हो रहा दो फसलों का पंजीयन

कसरावद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खसरा-आधार लिंक करवाने की बाध्यता हटने से राहत लेकिन हड़ताल से परेशानी
  • समर्थन मूल्य : खसरा-आधार लिंक करवाने की बाध्यता हटने से राहत लेकिन हड़ताल से परेशानी

समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं व चना फसल बिक्री के लिए किसानाें के पंजीयन की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई। शुरुआती दौर में नए आदेश के तहत खसरा व आधार को लिंक करवाने के लिए किसान परेशान हाेते रहे। इसकी बाध्यता हटने से राहत मिली ही थी कि समिति कर्मचारी हड़ताल पर चले गए। इससे पंजीयन का काम और पिछड़ने की आशंका है।

25 जनवरी से गेहूं फसल का पंजीयन शुरू हुआ था। खसरा व आधार लिंक नहीं होने से किसानों को पटवारियों को चक्कर लगाना पड़े। इसको लेकर भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से खबर का प्रकाशन किया। अब नए आदेश के तहत अब पंजीयन में यह अनिवार्य नहीं है। लेकिन अब किसानों के सामने एक नई परेशानी आ खड़ी हुई है।

यदि किसान एक ही खसरा नंबर पर दो फसलों का पंजीयन गिरदावरी के अनुसार करवाना चाहता है तो वह नहीं हो पा रहा है। एक ही फसल का पंजीयन होता है। चना व गेहूं के पंजीयन एक साथ कराने में दिक्कत आ रही है। सहकारी समिति कर्मचारियों की हड़ताल के कारण क्षेत्र की 28 संस्थाओं में पंजीयन की प्रक्रिया बंद हो गई लेकिन नगर की देवश्री मार्केटिंग सोसायटी में गुरुवार को भी गेहूं-चना फसल पंजीयन किया। प्रबंधक मोहन माली ने बताया संस्था से 600 से अधिक किसान जुड़े हैं। अब तक 80 किसानों का पंजीयन हो चुका है।

तकनीकी समस्या दूर करवाएंगे
^पंजीयन के लिए अब किसानों को आधार से खसरा नंबर लिंक करवाने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। वे सीधे पंजीयन करवा सकते हैं। दो फसलों के एक साथ पंजीयन में तकनीकी समस्या आ रही है। भोपाल कार्यालय से जल्द इस समस्या का निराकरण करवाने के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।
वीरेंद्रसिंह चौहान, खाद्य निरीक्षक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंविराट बोले- टीम मीटिंग में किसानों पर बात हुई, देश में कोई मुद्दा उठता है तो उस पर चर्चा करते हैं - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें