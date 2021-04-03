पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बायपास किए डिजिटल मीटर को दुरुस्त करते दो आरोपी गिरफ्तार

कसरावद2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खलटांका पुलिस की कार्रवाई, कोर्ट ने जमानत पर छोड़ा

डिजिटल मीटर को बायपास कर बिजली चोरी के मामले सामने आ रहे थे। बिजली कंपनी ने मीटर से छेड़छाड़ करने वाले आरोपियों को पकड़ने टीम गठित की। बुधवार की रात मुखबीर की सूचना पर मुकुंदपुरा से प्रद्युम्न पिता बालकृष्ण चोरमले व संतोष पिता कड़वा देवकते को बायपास किए मीटर को दुरुस्त करते पकड़ा गया।

पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर आरोपियों को कोर्ट पेश किया, जहां से जमानत पर छोड़ा गया है। मीटर से छेड़छाड़ कर बिजली चोरी को लेकर भास्कर ने प्रमुखता से खबरों का प्रकाशन किया था। बिजली कंपनी के जेई पीडी पटेल ने बताया लगातार हो रहे लॉस को देखते हुए पिछले दिनों मंडलेश्वर संभाग के कसरावद, मंडलेश्वर व करही उपसंभाग में कनेक्शन चेकिंग अभियान शुरू किया।

इस दौरान मीटर की सील तोड़े व कोई नुकसान पहुंचाए 13 मीटरों को बायपास करना पाया था। एक ही प्रकार की तकनीक से मीटर बायपास करना मिलने पर कार्यपालन यंत्री आरएल धाकड़ के मार्गदर्शन में दल को पकड़ने की योजना बनाई। दल की गतिविधियां पता करने मुखबीर तैयार किए।

बालसमुद के कनिष्ठ यंत्री विशाल कर्मा के नेतृत्व में गठित दल के सदस्य लाइनमेन वीरेंद्र सिल्लारे, टेस्टिंग सहायक महेश मुजाल्दे व कार्यालय सहायक मनीष बालके ने बुधवार रात 10.20 बजे आरोपी प्रद्युम्न व संतोष को रंगेहाथ पकड़कर खलटांका पुलिस को सौंपा। जेई पटेल ने बताया आरोपियों ने 4 से 5 हजार रुपए लेकर मीटर बायपास किए थे।

^बिजली कंपनी की शिकायत पर दोनों आरोपी के खिलाफ धारा 136 के तहत केस दर्ज किया है। आरोपियों ने इलेक्ट्रानिक डिजिटल मीटर से छेड़छाड़ करना कबूल किया है। कोर्ट पेश करने पर आरोपियों को जमानत मिली है।
वरुण तिवारी, टीआई बलकवाड़ा

