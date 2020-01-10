पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विधानसभा उपचुनाव:खकनार में कोरकू समाज की बैठक के बाद निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़ा करने का निर्णय, नंदकिशोर भरेंगे फार्म

खकनार13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोरकू-राठिया समाज के विरोध से कांग्रेस-भाजपा दोनों को होगा बड़ा नुकसान
  • रामकिशन पटेल को प्रत्याशी बनाने पर राठिया समाज पहले ही विरोध में, वे भी निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़ा करने की तैयारी में

नेपानगर उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस की परेशानियां बढ़ती जा रही है। रामकिशन पटेल को प्रत्याशी बनाए जाने के विरोध में राठिया और कोरकू समाज के बड़े नेता खड़े हो गए हैं। अब दोनों ही समाज अपने-अपने निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़े करने की तैयारी में है। राठिया समाज ने पहले ही इसकी घोषणा कर दी है। अब कोरकू समाज ने बैठक लेकर निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़ा करने की घोषणा की है।

दोनों समाज में विरोध करने वाले कांग्रेस के बड़े नेता और टिकट के दावेदार भी हैं। दोनों समाजों से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़ा होता है तो इसका नुकसान कांग्रेस और भाजपा दोनों को होगा। क्योंकि नेपानगर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 50 प्रतिशत मतदाता इन दोनों समाज के ही हैं। उपचुनाव को लेकर सोमवार को खकनार के दुर्गा देवी मंदिर परिसर में कोरकू समाज की बैठक हुई। यहां वर्तमान स्थिति को देखते हुए समाज की ओर से निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़ा करने का फैसला लिया गया। प्रत्याशी के रूप में नंदकिशोर धांडे के नाम पर सभी ने सहमति जताई। समाज कांग्रेस द्वारा सर्वे के आधार पर धांडे को टिकट नहीं देने से नाराज है।

समाज का समर्थन, निर्दलीय ही चुनाव लड़कर करूंगा विकास

कांग्रस से टिकट की दावेदारी करने वाले नंदकिशोर धांडे ने कहा कांग्रेस ने सर्वे और कार्यकर्ताओं की उम्मीदों को दरकिनार कर ऐसे प्रत्याशी को टिकट दिया है, जो दो बार हार चुका है। समाज चाहता है कि मैं क्षेत्र का प्रतिनिधत्व करूं, इसलिए मैं चुनाव लड़ूंगा। कांग्रेस से जुड़े जमीनी कार्यकर्ता भी मेरे समर्थन में हैं। जहां तक भाजपा प्रत्याशी सुमित्रा कास्डेकर की बात है, समाज ने पहले ही यह निर्णय लिया है कि किसी भी महिला प्रत्याशी को मतदान नहीं करेंगे।

2.40 लाख में से 50 प्रतिशत कोरकू व राठिया मतदाता

नेपानगर विधानसभा में 2.40 लाख मतदाता हैं। इनमें से 50 प्रतिशत काेरकू और राठिया समाज के मतदाता हैं। दोनों समाजों ने अपना निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़ा कर दिया तो चुनाव के समीकरण बदल जाएंगे। दोनों पार्टियों को समाज के बीच जाकर वोट मांगने में परेशानी होगी। कांग्रेस की दिक्कत इसमें सबसे ज्यादा होने वाली है। क्योंकि उन्हीं के प्रत्याशी के विरोध में दोनों समाज निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी खड़े कर रहे हैं।

कांग्रेस से दावेदारी कर रहे सभी दावेदार नाराज, विरोध में काम करने की तैयारी

उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस से 18 लोग टिकट के लिए दावेदारी कर रहे थे। लेकिन पार्टी ने रामकिशन पटेल को तीसरी बार प्रत्याशी बना दिया। इससे सभी नाराज हैं। दावेदार अपनी नाराजगी पार्टी हाईकमान तक पहुंचा चुके हैं। लेकिन वहां से संतोषजनक जवाब नहीं मिलने के बाद अब जमीनी स्तर पर विरोध शुरू हो गया है।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें