एसपी ने खोली फाइल:5 साल से ज्यादा 1 ही थाने में पदस्थ 11 एएसआई, 52 हैड कांस्टेबल व 91 कांस्टेबल हटेंगे

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  • रोलकाल में आरक्षक लेखक को आदेश पढ़कर सुनाने को कहा, अन्य 3 थानों का चुनाव करना होगा, 154 पुलिसकर्मी को छोड़ना पड़ेगा थाना
  • एसपी ऑफिस, पुलिस लाइन व विभागीय दफ्तरों में पदस्थ कर्मचारी शामिल नहीं

जिले में विभिन्न थानों में 2011 से कई पुलिसकर्मी एक ही जगह ड्यूटी कर रहे हैं। एसपी शैलेंद्रसिंह चौहान ने जिले के 20 थानाक्षेत्र के 154 पुलिसकर्मियों की सूची निकाली है, जो 5 से 9 साल तक एक ही जगह पदस्थ हैं। सूची में एएसआई, हैड कांस्टेबल व कांस्टेबल शामिल हैं। एसपी ने आदेश सभी थानाें में भेजकर कहा है कि इसे लिपिक आरक्षक रोलकाल के दौरान पढ़कर सुनाएं। तत्काल पुलिसकर्मी तय मापदंड के अनुसार तीन थानों का चुनाव कर लें कि उन्हें अगली पदस्थापना कहां कराना है। इसके लिए एक सप्ताह का समय दिया गया है। इसके बाद पुलिस मुख्यालय विभाग की जरुरत के हिसाब से पुलिस कर्मचारियों की पदस्थापना व ड्यूटी संबंधी आदेश जारी करेगा। जानकारी के मुताबिक जो सूची तैयार की गई है उसमें लाइन के कर्मचारी, एसपी ऑफिस और विभागीय दफ्तरों में पदस्थ कर्मचारी शामिल नहीं किए गए हैं। कोरोनाकाल के बीच आए इस आदेश को लेकर अंदरुनी तौर पर कुछ कर्मचारी असहज महसूस कर रहे हैं। वे खुलकर सामने नहीं आ रहे हैं, लेकिन उनका कहना है कि कोरोना में योद्धा बनकर सेवाएं दी है। यह कोरोना पीरियड निकल जाने के बाद नई पदस्थापना करना उचित होगा। इसके अलावा अभी बच्चों का शैक्षणिक सत्र भी चल रहा है। इसका प्रभाव पड़ेगा। कुछ ने गृह विभाग को भी सूचना की है।

जानिए... पुलिसकर्मी की पदस्थापना के नियम

  1. एक पद पर पदस्थापना सामान्यत: 4 साल या अधिकतम 5 साल से अधिक नहीं हो।
  2. पृथक पदों पर एक थाने में पुन: पदस्थापना में कम से कम 3 साल का अंतराल हो।
  3. आरक्षक से उपनिरीक्षक तक एक अनुविभाग में 10 साल से ज्यादा पदस्थापना न हो।

इन पर प्रभाव
एएसआई 11
हैड कांस्टेबल 52
कांस्टेबल 91
कुल पुलिसकर्मी 154

कब से पदस्थ
2011 18
2012 13
2013 17
2014 04
2015 26
(आंकड़े सूची के मुताबिक)

खरगोन जिले में अफसरों के मामले में ढुलमुल रहे निर्देश
ट्रांसफर उस थाने में नहीं हो सकता है जहां पूर्व में रहा है। जिले के संदर्भ में अफसरों के लिए निर्देश नहीं है। बड़वाह एसडीओपी मानसिंह ठाकुर कसरावद व मंडलेश्वर थाना प्रभारी रहे हैं। मंडलेश्वर एसडीओपी भी रहे हैं। बड़वाह थाना प्रभारी के बाद एसडीओपी हैं। टीआई बीएस रावत बलवाड़ा प्रभारी रह चुके हैं। फिलहाल वे फिर बलवाड़ा में हैं।

किस थाने के कितने प्रभावित : कोतवाली खरगोन 22, मेनगांव, चेनपुर व बिस्टान 1-1, ऊन 10, बरुड़ 6, भीकनगांव 7, गोगावां 7, भगवानपुरा 3, बड़वाह 14, सनावद 9, बलवाड़ा 3, करही 4, मंडलेश्वर 17, बेड़िया 3, महेश्वर 17, कसरावद 7, बलकवाड़ा 8, अजाक थाना 5, ट्रैफिक थाना 9

इसलिए जरूरी... ताकि न घटे पुलिस की प्रभावशीलता
विभाग का मानना है ऐसे अनेक प्रकरण सामने आए हैं, जिनमें आरक्षक से उप निरीक्षक स्तर तक के अनेक कर्मचारी-अधिकारी अपने सेवाकाल में विभिन्न पदों पर किसी एक थाने में ही लंबी अवधि तक पदस्थ रहते हैं। इस कारण न केवल उनकी प्रभावशीलता घटती है वरन जन सामान्य को उनके काम के बारे में शिकायतों का अवसर भी मिलता है। यह कई मामलों से सत्य साबित हुई है। 30 मार्च 2015 को पुलिस महानिदेशक ने नियमावली संबंधी निर्देश जारी किए।

5 साल से ज्यादा समय से पदस्थ कर्मचारियों को नियमानुसार थानों से हटा रहे हैं। सूची बनाने व कार्रवाई को निर्देशित किया है। कोरोना से इसका भला कोई प्रभाव नहीं होगा। - शैलेंद्रसिंह चौहान, एसपी खरगोन

