जिला अस्पताल:10 रुपए में 118 जांचें होंगी, दो मशीनों काे इंस्टाॅल किया

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • आउटसोर्सिंग से पैथाेलॉजी शुरू, मशीनों की पूजा की, 10 दिन के अंदर होने लगेंगी जांचें

जिला अस्पताल स्थित पैथाेलॉजी में केवल 10 रुपए की पर्ची पर आउटसोर्सिंग के माध्यम से 118 तरह की जांचें होगी। बुधवार को दो मशीनें इंस्टाॅल की गई है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. दिव्येश वर्मा ने मशीनों की पूजा की है। इंजीनियर द्वारा डॉक्टरों व कर्मचारियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। संभवत: 10 दिन के बाद जांचें होने लगेगी। फिलहाल जांचों के कारण मरीज को बाजार में जांच करवाना पड़ रही है। इसमें मरीज को जांच करवाने में ही 100 से 1 हजार रुपए तक का खर्च आता है। जबकि जिला अस्पताल में 48 में से 25 जांचें होती थी। कभी केमिकल रिजेएंट तो कभी मशीन खराबी के कारण मरीजों के खून की जांच नहीं हो पाती थी। मरीज को बाहर जाना पड़ता था। अब आउटसोर्सिंग पर सारी जांचें नि:शुल्क होगी। केवल मरीज को 10 रुपए की अस्पताल की पर्ची लगेगी।
छह मशीनें लगेगी, चार मिली : डॉ. रत्नेश महाजन ने बताया कि यहां छह मशीनें लगेगी। इसमें चार मशीनें मिल चुकी है। दो मशीनों को इंजीनियरों ने इंस्टाल कर दी है। दो सप्ताह में सभी मशीनें इंस्टाॅल की जाएगी। इसकी तैयारियां की जा रही है। इस दौरान डॉ. दिलीप सेप्टा, आरएस खांडे आदि मौजूद थे।
गंभीर मरीजों को फायदा होगा
हार्ट, किडनी, टीबी, कुपोषण आदि गंभीर बीमारियों की कई तरह की जांचें होती थी। इसमें कुछ जांचें निजी पैथाेलॉजी में ही हो पाती थी। अब यह जांचें भी जिला अस्पताल में होगी। इससे मरीजों का फायदा होगा।
^छह में से चार मशीनें मिली है। इसमें दो इंस्टाॅल हुई है। जल्द ही चार मशीनें भी इंस्टाॅल होगी। 10 दिन के बाद जांचें होगी।
-डॉ. दिव्येश वर्मा, सिविल सर्जन

