डेंगू का डंक:भीकनगांव एसडीएम सहित 12 मरीज मिले, 35 सैंपल का करेंगे एलाइजा टेस्ट

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • निजी अस्पतालों में 47 पॉजिटिव मामले आए, 15 साल में 5-6 से ज्यादा नहीं आए मामले

कोरोना के संक्रमण से जूझ रहे जिले में डेंगू ने पैर पसारने शुरू कर दिए हैं। कोरोना की ड्यूटी में तैनात रहा मैदानी स्वास्थ्य अमला सर्वे व रोकथाम नहीं कर पाया है। यह वजह है कि प्राइवेट अस्पतालों में तेजी से मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं। भीकनगांव एसडीएम ओमनारायण सिंह भी चपेट में है। वे इंदौर में इलाज करा रहे हैं। इसके अलावा शहर के निजी अस्पतालों में 47 ऐसे केस आए हैं, जिनकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। उनके सेंपल बुलाकर सरकारी अस्पताल में जांच कर पुष्टि की जा रही है। अभी तक जिला अस्पताल की सरकारी लैब में 12 सेंपल जांच में पॉजिटिव आए हैं। जिले में डेंगू के मरीजों की संख्या का स्वास्थ्य विभाग में नया सरकारी रिकॉर्ड कायम हो गया है। पिछले 15 दिन में ही निजी लैब की जांच में 47 ज्यादा मरीज डेंगू पॉजिटिव निकले। अभी तक की जांच में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने 12 पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट मिलने के बाद उन्हें डेंगू का मरीज माना है। 35 सेंपल की जांच बाकी है। डॉक्टरों को एक माह तक मरीज लगातार मिलने की आशंका है। 24 घंटे के ज्यादा समय पुराने पानी को नहीं पीने व मच्छरदानी में सोने का आग्रह किया है। मलेरिया विभाग के मुताबिक अभी तक 5-6 औसत से अधिक डेंगू मरीज नहीं आए हैं।

सर्वे के समय कोरोना ड्यूटी में लगी थी टीम, अब छिड़काव करने निकले

व्यवस्था : जो बीमार है उनमें सबसे ज्यादा बच्चों व बुजुर्गों पर अटैक है। सनावद रोड स्थित 3 निजी अस्पतालों में 15 लोग भर्ती है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा 8 से 16 साल के बच्चे व 50 से 65 साल के बुजुर्ग शामिल हैं। खरगोन, महेश्वर व कसरावद में डेंगू के मरीज मिले हैं। यहां लार्वा सर्वे किया जा रहा है। साथ ही दवा का छिड़काव। जिला अस्पताल में एलाईजा मशीन पर पहले सप्ताह में 1 बार जांच होती थी। अब केस बढ़ने लगे तो जांच दो बार होने लगी है

दो गांव के सात बच्चे हुए इंदौर रैफर
रसगांव के 8 से 16 साल के छह बालक निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती है। इसके अलावा रायबिड़पुरा के 5 मरीज निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती है। बुधवार शाम को 12 साल के बालक की तबीयत बिगड़ने पर इंदौर रैफर किया गया। डॉक्टरों के मुताबिक निजी अस्पतालों में इलाज तो चल रहा है, लेकिन प्लेटलेट्स कम होने पर खतरा है। यहां प्लेटलेट्स चढ़ाने की व्यवस्था नहीं है।

2 साल से तैयार भवन, मशीनें बंद
जिला अस्पताल में प्लेटलेट्स चढ़ाने के लिए ब्लड सेपरेशन यूनिट का भवन दो साल से तैयार हो चुका है। मशीनें भी आ गई है। उन्हें इंस्टॉल नहीं किया है। इसके चलते प्लेटलेट्स कम होने पर मरीजों को इंदौर जाना पड़ता है। अब तक 80 से ज्यादा मरीजों को प्लेटलेट्स चढ़ा चुके हैं। यह इंदौर में ही संभव है। यहां टेक्नीशियन की व्यवस्था नहीं है।

जानिए... डेंगू के होते हैं यह तीन प्रकार

1. क्लासिकल (साधारण) डेंगू बुखार : इस डेंगू में ठंड लगने के बाद अचानक तेज बुखार, सिर, मांसपेशियों और जोड़ों व आंखों के पिछले हिस्से में दर्द होना। कमजोरी लगना, भूख न लगना, जी मिचलाना व मुंह का स्वाद खराब होना। गले में हल्का दर्द होना। शरीर खासकर चेहरे, गर्दन और छाती पर लाल-गुलाबी रंग के रैशेज होना

2. डेंगू हमरेजिक बुखार (डीएचएफ) : यदि क्लासिकल साधारण डेंगू बुखार के लक्षणों के साथ-साथ ये लक्षण भी दिखाई दें तो डीएचएफ हो सकता है। ब्लड टेस्ट से इसका पता लग सकता है। नाक और मसूढ़ों से खून आना। शौच या उल्टी में खून आना। स्किन पर गहरे नीले-काले रंग के छोटे या बड़े निशान पड़ जाना।

3. 3 डेंगू शॉक सिंड्रोम (डीएसएस): इस में डीएचएफ के लक्षणों के साथ-साथ ‘शॉक’ की अवस्था के कुछ लक्षण दिखाई देते हैं। मरीज को बेचैनी होना। तेज बुखार के बावजूद उसकी त्वचा का ठंडा होना। मरीज का धीरे-धीरे बेहोश होना। मरीज की नाड़ी कभी तेज और कभी धीरे चलने लगती है। उसका ब्लड प्रेशर एकदम लो हो जाना।

ये टेस्ट जरूर करवाएं
यदि तेज बुखार हो, जोड़ों में तेज दर्द हो या शरीर पर रैशेज हों तो पहले दिन ही डेंगू का टेस्ट कराना चाहिए। डेंगू की जांच के लिए शुरुआत में एंटीजन ब्लड टेस्ट (एनएस 1) किया जाता है। जिसमें डेंगू किस प्रकार का है यह पता चल जाता है। इस टेस्ट में डेंगू शुरू में ज्यादा पॉजिटिव आता है। जबकि बाद में धीरे-धीरे पॉजिटिविटी कम होने लगती है। ये टेस्ट खाली या भरे पेट, कैसे भी कराए जा सकते हैं।

हमरेजिक व डेंगू शॉक से जान को खतरा
तीनों में से डेंगू हमरेजिक बुखार और डेंगू शॉक सिंड्रोम के डेंगू सबसे ज्यादा खतरनाक होते हैं। इसमें जान भी जा सकती है। मच्छर काटने के करीब 3-5 दिनों के बाद मरीज में डेंगू बुखार के लक्षण दिखने लगते हैं। शरीर में बीमारी पनपने की मियाद 3 से 10 दिनों की भी हो सकती है।

60 सैंपल की जांच बाकी
^ जिले में पहली बार 12 डेंगू मरीज मिले हैं। निजी लैब से भेजे सैंपल हैं। जिला अस्पताल की एलाइजा मशीन में जांच हो रही है। 60 से ज्यादा सैंपल की जांच हो रही है।
- डॉ. सुनील वर्मा, जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी

