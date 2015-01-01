पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:24 घंटे में 2 बुजुर्गों की मौत, 70 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा

दीपावली मनाइए, लेकिन पूरे होश व एहतियात के साथ। क्योंकि कोरोना का कहर अभी थमा नहीं है। पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना से 2 बुजुर्ग मरीजों की मृत्यु हो गई। जबकि 6 नए पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इस तरह जिले में कोरोना से मृत्यु का आंकड़ा 70 तक पहुंच गया है। अभी भी 100 सक्रिय मरीजों का इलाज जारी है। यह अच्छी बात है कि 14 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ रजनी डाबर ने शुक्रवार को जारी हेल्थ बुलेटिन में बताया कि जिले में कुल कोरोना से संक्रमित 4035 मरीज है। इनमें 3865 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो चुके है। मृत्यु का आंकड़ा 70 तक पहुंच गया है। अभी भी 100 मरीजों की हालत स्थिर है। 387 सैंपलों की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। जबकि 443 नए सेंपल जांच के लिए भेजे गए हैं। जिले में कुल 72 कंटेनमेंट एरिया घोषित है।

