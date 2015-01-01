पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना रिटर्न:20 दिन शादी मुहूर्त : 5 हजार मांगलिक कार्यों में सरकारी अनुमति के चक्कर

खरगोन43 मिनट पहले
  • प्रतिबंध के आदेश से मैरिज गार्डन, बैंडबाजा बुकिंग सहित 10 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा के कारोबार पर पड़ सकता है असर, संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक आज

कोरोना का दोबारा संक्रमण बढ़ने से प्रशासन ने सख्ती शुरू कर दी है। सबसे ज्यादा व्यापारियों, शादी व मांगलिक कार्यों से जुड़े लोगों की चिंताएं बढ़ रही है, क्योंकि 25 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर के 20 दिन के मुहूर्त में जिलेभर में 5 हजार से ज्यादा मांगलिक कार्य होना है।
10 करोड़ से ज्यादा का कारोबार के अलावा मैरिज गार्डन, बैंड-बाजा संचालक संशय में हैं। लॉकडाउन में भी शादियां व मांगलिक कार्य हुए थे। अब 100 लोगों की अनुमति मिल रही है। रविवार को संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक के निर्णयों पर लोगों की नजर रहेगी। सराफा कारोबारियों के मुताबिक मांगलिक सीजन के 20 दिन में अच्छी खरीदारी की उम्मीद है। कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ने से चिंता है। इस बार सामूहिक विवाह सम्मेलन भी नहीं हुए हैं। साथ ही मुहूर्त के भी कम दिन है।
संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक में कल होगा निर्णय
जिले में बढ़ते कोरोना मरीजों को देखते हुए सोमवार को शाम 5 बजे से जिला स्तरीय संकट प्रबंधन समूह की बैठक होगी। अध्यक्षता कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी करेंगी। अपर कलेक्टर एमएल कनेल ने बताया कि बैठक में समूह सदस्यों के अलावा विभिन्न व्यापारी संघों के प्रतिनिधियों मौजूद रहेंगे। इसमें आगे शादियों व मांगलिक कार्यों को लेकर चर्चा होगी।

डीजे को अनुमति नहीं, बैंडबाजों की हुई बुकिंग
डीजे की अनुमति न मिलने से बैंडबाजा व ढोल ताशा संचालक राहत महसूस कर रहे थे। अब वे चिंता में हैं। जिले में 300 से ज्यादा बैंड संचालक है। एक बैंड 10 से 40 हजार रुपए में बुकिंग हुई है। कुछ दिन पहले ही डीजे व बैंड संचालकों ने रैली निकालकर शादी व मांगलिक कार्यों में बजाने की अनुमति मांगी थी। इसमें बैंड संचालकों को सशर्त अनुमति मिली है। बैंड संचालक महेश अमोदे, प्रेम भालसे आदि ने बताया कि बुकिंग हो चुकी है। केवल 20 दिन का ही काम है।

10 से ज्यादा मैरिज गार्डन में बुकिंग
शहर में 10 से ज्यादा मैरिज गार्डन व होटल व धर्मशाला हैं। यहां 10 से ज्यादा शादियों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। बुकिंग में कुछ ही राशि जमा हुई है। मैरिज गार्डन के संचालक पारस जायसवाल ने बताया कि यदि संबंधित व्यक्ति नहीं आएंगे तो हमारा ज्यादा नुकसान होगा।

24 नए मरीज मिले, 4159 पर पहुंचा आंकड़ा
सीएमएचओ कार्यालय के मुताबिक 24 घंटे में कोरोना से संक्रमित 24 मरीजों की पुष्टि की गई है। 17 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हुए है। अब जिले में कुल 4159 कोरोना मरीज है। इनमें 3962 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। जबकि 72 की मौत हो चुकी है। 125 मरीज स्थिर है। 376 सैंपलों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिली है। 536 नए सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। जिले में कुल 66 कंटेनमेंट एरिया है।

