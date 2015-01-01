पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:24 घंटे में मिले 23 कोरोना पॉजिटिव, 106 की हालत स्थिर

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
पिछले 24 घंटे में कोरोना से संक्रमित 23 मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। जिले में कुल कोरोना से संक्रमित 4112 मरीज हो गए हैं। इनमें 3934 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। सीएमएचओ डॉ. रजनी डाबर ने गुरुवार को जारी हेल्थ बुलेटिन में बताया कि गुरुवार को संक्रमित 23 नए मरीजों की पुष्टि की गई है। जबकि 10 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हुए है। अब तक 72 मरीजों की मृत्यु हो चुकी है। 106 मरीजों की हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है। 433 सैंपलों की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। 478 नए सैंपल जांच के लिए भेजे हैं। जिले में कुल 48 कंटेनमेंट एरिया है।

