पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोविड-19:24 घंटे में 25 नए मरीज मिले, कुल पॉजिटिव 4617 हुए

खरगोन26 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • भोकले कॉलोनी के बुजुर्ग की मौत, कुल संख्या 83 हुई

जिले में कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या लगातार बढ़ रही है। खासकर शहरी क्षेत्र में। शुक्रवार रात को भोकले कॉलोनी के बुजुर्ग की जिला अस्पताल में इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। कोरोना से मौतों का आंकड़ा 83 पर पहुंच गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक भोकले कॉलोनी निवासी 78 वर्षीय बुजुर्ग को 5 दिसंबर को रैफर किया था। 9 दिसंबर को इनकी कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई।

हालत बिगड़ने से उन्हें 3 दिन तक आईसीयू में भी रखा गया था। पिछले 24 घंटे में 14 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर घर लौटे है। अभी भी 143 मरीजों की हालत स्थिर बनी हुई है। 585 सैंपल की निगेटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। 545 नए सैंपल लेकर भेजे हैं। जिले में कुल 95 कंटेनमेंट एरिया है। जिले में कुल 4617 मरीज पॉजिटिव हो गए हैं। अब तक 4391 मरीज स्वस्थ होकर डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं।

शहर में दो दिन में जिले के कुल पॉजिटिव मरीजों में आधे संक्रमित शहर के मरीज आ रहे हैं। दो दिन में 54 कोरोना मरीज मिले। शुक्रवार को 29 में से 23 व शनिवार को 29 में से 12 मरीज शहर के है। बाजार, शादी समारोह व सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन न करने पर यह स्थिति बनी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें