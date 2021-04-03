पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कर्जमाफी पर सूद का नमक:जिले में 28 हजार किसान डिफाल्टर, 20 हजार को बैंकों ने भेजे वसूली के मैसेज

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • कैबिनेट की ब्याजमाफी की घोषणा जमीन पर गायब

प्रदेश सरकार ने डिफॉल्टर किसानों का ब्याज माफी का निर्णय लिया है। जिले के किसानों की विडंबना है कांग्रेस सरकार की जिले के 60 हजार से ज्यादा किसानों की कर्जमाफी पूरी नहीं हो पाई। भाजपा सरकार की कैबिनेट ने हाल में जो निर्णय लिया है उसकी जमीनी हकीकत है कि किसानों को वसूली के मैसेज भेजे जा रहे हैं।

जिले की 129 सहकारी सोसायटियों के 28 हजार कालातीत में से 20 हजार से ज्यादा किसानों को ऋण जमा करने को कहा जा चुका है। उनपर 338 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा ऋण बकाया है। इसकी जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक वसूली के नोटिस जारी कर रही है। भारतीय किसान संघ के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष सीताराम पाटीदार, कमलेश पाटीदार, गोपाल पाटीदार ने बताया कि सरकार ने ब्याज माफी की घोषणा की है, लेकिन इसमें कौन शामिल है।

यह स्पष्ट नहीं किया है। सरकार के निर्णय के बाद मैसेज भेजने पर रोक लगाना चाहिए। जिला सहकारी बैंक प्रबंध संचालक एके जैन का कहना है अभी इस संबंध में निर्देश नहीं मिले हैं। किस राशि में ब्याज माफ करना है। यह स्पष्ट नहीं है। निर्देश आएंगे तो उसी के अनुरूप कार्रवाई करेंगे।

किसानों को भेजे मैसेज
उबदी के किसान रामेश्वर सीताराम को आदिम जाति सेवा सहकारी संस्था मर्यादित टेमला द्वारा आपके विरुद्ध कृषि ऋण मूल रुपए 257240 व ब्याज 53440 और अन्य व्यय की वसूली के लिए प्रकरण दायर किया है। राशि जमा करें। नोटिस जारी न्यायालय सहायक/उपपंजीयक(प्रशासन) खरगोन।

वसूली : इस तरह भेजते हैं मैसेज

  • कालातीत किसानों को संबंधित सोसायटी बैंक व बैंक नोटिस तैयार कर न्यायालय उपपंजीयक की ओर कार्रवाई को भेजती है।
  • यहां से शासन के पोर्टल पर किसान के बारे में जानकारी अपलोड की जाती है।
  • यहां से संबंधित किसान के पंजीकृत मोबाइल पर मैसेज से सूचना जाती है।

जिला : 2 साल में बकाया किसान

  • 31 अगस्त 2020 की स्थिति में कालातीत किसानों की संख्या करीब 41770 है। इनपर 507.93 करोड़ ऋण बकाया था। इनमें से 12780 किसानों पर राशि 182.40 करोड़ के नोटिस जारी किए थे।
  • 31 जनवरी 2021 में 28 हजार कालातीत किसानों पर करीब 338 करोड़ की राशि बकाया है। 20 हजार किसानों को मैसेज भेजे गए हैं।

प्रदेश : 24 लाख किसानों का 550 करोड़ ब्याज भरेगी सरकार
गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने कैबिनेट के फैसले की जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि प्रदेश के 24 लाख किसानों को सहकारी बैंक के लिए कर्ज पर 550 करोड़ रुपए का ब्याज माफ होगा। इसे सहकारिता विभाग ने मंजूरी दी थी। साथ ही विभाग के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि सभी सहकारी बैंकों ने वर्ष 2019-20 में किसानों को शून्य प्रतिशत ब्याज पर करीब 14 हजार करोड़ का कर्ज दिया था। मूल राशि चुकाने की अवधि खत्म होने के बाद किसानों को ब्याज चुकाना पड़ता है। इस निर्णय से ब्याज नहीं भरना पड़ेगा। इसे सरकार ही चुकाएगी।

और इधर...1 लाख 5 हजार किसानों की ऋणमाफी बाकी
2 साल पहले तत्कालीन कांग्रेस सरकार ने जय किसान ऋण माफी योजना शुरू की थी। इसमें जिले के 2 लाख 5 हजार 194 किसानों का ऋण माफी होना था। इसमें जिले के 1 लाख 194 किसानों की 636 करोड़ 58 लाख माफ हो चुके हैं। अब करीब 1 लाख 5 हजार किसानों को ऋण माफी योजना का लाभ मिलना शेष है। इसमें 20 हजार से लेकर 1 लाख 99 हजार तक ऋण माफ हुए हैं।

इसमें खरगोन विधानसभा के करीब 30 हजार किसानों को कुछ भी ऋण माफ नहीं हुआ है। कांग्रेस विधायक व पूर्व गृहमंत्री बाला बच्चन ने विस सत्र में ऋण माफी योजना की जानकारी मांगी है। इसमें अब तक कितने किसानों को योजना का लाभ मिला है। कितनी राशि बांटी है। पूछा है।

ब्याज माफी के निर्देश नहीं
^सरकार ने ऋण पर ब्याज माफी की स्वीकृति दी है, लेकिन हमारे पास कोई निर्देश नहीं मिले हैं। वसूली के लिए मोबाइल से पहले से मैसेज भेजे जा रहे हैं। यह तो नियमित प्रक्रिया है। -एके जैन, एमडी जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक

