चार दिनी छठ महापर्व:36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू, आज नर्मदा तट पर सूर्यास्त के समय देंगे अर्घ्य

  • आज डूबते हुए सूर्य को अर्घ्य देकर तो कल उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ पूरा होगा महाव्रत

छठ महापर्व की शुरुआत नहाय खाय से हुई थी। नगर में रहने वाले बिहार परिवार हर वर्ष नावघाट खेड़ी स्थित नर्मदा तट पर श्रद्धाभाव के साथ यह पर्व मनाते हैं। गुरुवार को खरना हुआ। इस पूजन में मीठा चावल, बिना नमक की लौकी की सब्जी का प्रसाद लिया गया। दिनभर निर्जला उपवास रखने के बाद शाम को दूध और गुड़ से बनी खीर का प्रसाद खाकर चंद्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर 36 घंटे का निर्जला व्रत शुरू होता है।
शुक्रवार को व्रती डूबते हुए सूर्य को अर्ध्य देकर अगले दिन शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ महाव्रत पूरा करेंगे। सूर्य पूजा के बाद प्रसाद वितरण कर अन्न जल ग्रहण (पारण) कर चार दिनी अनुष्ठान का समापन करेंगे। 4 दिन तक मनाया जाने वाला यह महापर्व कार्तिक मास के शुक्ल पक्ष की चतुर्थी से सप्तमी तक चलता है। पहले दिन नहाय खाय, दूसरे दिन खरना व तीसरे दिन डूबते हुए सूर्य की पूजा और फिर अंतिम दिन उदय होते को अर्ध्य दिया जाता है। छठ व्रत विशेष रूप से बेटे प्राप्ति के लिए किया जाता है। इस पर्व को लेकर समाजजनों द्वारा तैयारियां की जा रही है। छठ पर चार दिनी आयोजनों की शुरुआत पहले दिन बुधवार को लोकी की सब्जी, चने की दाल और चावल प्रसाद के रूप में खाकर की थी। जो व्रत रखता है वह अपने लिए नए चूल्हे पर खीर भी स्वयं ही बनाता है। रात में खीर बनाई जाती है। इसके बाद रात में ही व्रतधारी को रोटी, फल फ्रूट केले के पत्ते पर रखकर दिया जाता है। तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को व्रतधारी पूरे दिन रात निराहार रहेंगे। शाम को अस्त होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगे।
ऐसे होती है पूजा
पंचमी : स्नान कर चंद्रोदय पर शुद्ध घी लगी गेहूं की रोटी व खीर खाकर व प्रसाद वितरण।
षष्ठी : ठेकुआ पकवान बनेगा। यह पूजा का मुख्य प्रसाद होता है। पूजा में नारियल, केला, नीबू, गन्ना और ऋतुफल का भी प्रसाद होता है।

