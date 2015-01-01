पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा:जिले की 376 स्कूलें अब एक परिसर-एक शाला के रूप में होंगे संचालित

खरगोन2 घंटे पहले
  • प्राथमिक व मिडिल स्कूल की एक ही जगह होगी पढ़ाई

जिले की सात आदिवासी विकासखंड की 376 शालाएं एक परिसर एक शाला के रूप में संचालित होगी। इसकी तैयारियां पूरी हो चुकी है। अगले सत्र से पढ़ाई भी शुरू होगी। इसका फायदा यह होगा कि एक ही स्कूल में कक्षा आठवीं तक की पढ़ाई होगी। साथ ही शाला प्रबंधन समितियां भी एक ही होगी। इससे खर्च के साथ ही नियंत्रण होगा। शहर की बीटीआई रोड की स्कूल, रहीमपुरा, कन्या परिसर, नूतन नगर, आरामपुरा में एक परिसर एक शाला में आठवी तक पढ़ाई होगी। इस निर्णय से एक ही परिसर में स्थित विभिन्न विद्यालयों में उपलब्ध मानवीय एवं भौतिक संसाधनों का सुव्यवस्थित तरीके से उपयोग हो सकेगा। साथ ही निःशुल्क और अनिवार्य बाल शिक्षा अधिकार अधिनियम (आरटीई) का क्रियान्वन भी बेहतर होगा। आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग के सहायक आयुक्त जेएस डामोर ने बताया इसमें जिले की 7 विकासखंडों की 376 शालाएं शामिल है। इनमें भगवानपुरा विकासखंड की 66, झिरन्या की 63, महेश्वर की 58, भीकनगांव की 56, खरगोन की 52, सेगांव की 46 व गोगावां की 35 स्कूलें शामिल है। श्री डामोर ने कहा कि एक परिसर -एक शाला होने से सभी का डायस कोड एक ही रहेगा। ऐसा करने से बुनियादी सुविधाएं उचित रूप से इस्तेमाल हो सकेगी। वहीं आगामी समय में एप्रोच रोड़ सहित अन्य सुविधाएं एक ही परिसर में उपलब्ध हो सकेगी।

सीएम राइस में पहली से 12वीं तक संचालन
एक परिसर एक शाला की तरह सीएम राइस योजना भी शुरू होगी। इसमें एक ही परिसर में संचालित प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक अथवा हाईस्कूल शालाएं कक्षा पहली से 12वीं तक की एक ही शाला के रूप, एक ही परिसर में संचालित एक से अधिक हाईस्कूल एवं हायर सेकेंडरी शालाओं का एक ही शाला के रूप में संचालन होगा। खरगोन तहसील में 25 व जिले में 285 स्कूलें हैं। यहां कक्षा पहली से बाहरवी तक की पढ़ाई हो सकेगी। सहायक आयुक्त जेएस डामोर ने बताया कि प्रदेश के 20 आदिवासी जिलों के 89 विकासखंडों में 150 मीटर की परिधि में एक ही परिसर में शामिल आश्रम शाला, प्राथमिक, माध्यमिक, हाईस्कूल अथवा हायर सेकेंडरी शालाओं की कुल संख्या 10 हजार 506 है। इन्हें एकीकृत करने के बाद 4 हजार 746 नवीन एकीकृत परिसर गठित होंगे। एक परिसर में संचालित विभिन्न स्तर की शालाओं के एकीकरण के बाद एकीकृत शाला का नाम वरिष्ठ स्तर की शाला के नाम से जाना जाएगा।

इधर... जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक आज
खरगोन | जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की गुरुवार को दोपहर 2 बजे स्वामी विवेकानंद सभागृह में बैठक होगी। अध्यक्षता कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी करेंगी।
कृषि महासम्मेलन का गांवों में भी होगा सीधा प्रसारण
खरगोन | मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान शुक्रवार को सुबह 11 बजे कृषि महासम्मेलन काे संबोधित करेंगे। कार्यक्रम का सीधा प्रसारण ग्राम पंचायत भवन में होगी। डोंडी पिटवाकर लोगों को जानकारी दी।

जिला स्तरीय समिति
का होगा गठन
एक परिसर-एक शाला के संचालन के लिए जिला स्तरीय समिति गठित होगी। इसमें कलेक्टर, जिला पंचायत सीईओ, डाईट प्राचार्य, जिला परियोजना समन्वयक एवं आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग के जिला संयोजक शामिल होंगे। समिति के सचिव आदिम जाति कल्याण विभाग के सहायक आयुक्त होंगे। प्रदेश में एक परिसर-एक शाला को संचालित करने का दायित्व संबंधित जिले के सहायक आयुक्त को सौंपा गया है।
यहां पहले लागू हो चुका है
जिले के एजुकेशन कसरावद व बड़वाह में यह योजना लागू हो चुकी है। दोनों ब्लॉक में स्कूलें संचालित हो रही है। यहां संचालन से पढ़ाई मंे बेहतर परिणाम आए। साथ ही शिक्षकों की कमी भी पूरी हुई है।
तैयारियां कर रहे हैं
^जिले में 376 स्कूलें एक परिसर एक शाला व सीएम राइस की 285 स्कूलें संचालित होगी। तैयारियां की जा रही है। इससे पढ़ाई में सुधार के साथ ही नियंत्रण भी बेहतर होगा।
जेएस डामोर, सहायक आयुक्त

