थाने के पीछे आईपीएल सट्‌टा:4 सटोरिए गिरफ्तार, 1 लाख 61 हजार रुपए, टीवी, लेपटॉप, 13 मोबाइल जब्त

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • खदान मोहल्ला में कार्रवाई, 4 फरार, इनमें इंदौर व मनावर के भी शामिल

कोतवाली पुलिस ने सोमवार की रात सटोरियों के विरुद्ध बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। आईपीएल मैच देखकर सट्‌टा खिला रहे चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं चार की तलाश जारी है। गिरफ्तार हुए आरोपियों के पास से 1.61 लाख रुपए, एक टीवी (जिस पर मैच चल रहा था), एक लेपटॉप (इस पर अंक लिखकर आगे भेजे जा रहे थे।) 13 मोबाइल (इनके माध्यम से सट्‌टा लगवाया जा रहा था) सहित अन्य सामग्री जब्त की है। कोतवाली प्रभारी राजेश यादव ने बताया मुखबिर से सूचना मिली थी कि थाने के पीछे स्थित खदान मोहल्ला में आईपीएल का सट्‌टा चल रहा है। एसपी निमिष अग्रवाल के निर्देश पर छापामार कार्रवाई की गई। इस दौरान 6 युवक एक कमरे में सट्‌टा चला रहे थे। इनमें से दो अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर पीछे के रास्ते से भाग निकले। वहीं चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। वहीं जिन लोगों को सट्‌टा अंक बता रहे थे। इनमें से एक आरोपी मनावर का है और एक इंदौर का है। जिन्हें गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा। वहीं जो मौके से फरार हुए दो आरोपियों की पुलिस तलाश कर रही है। मामले का मंगलवार को पुलिस ने कोतवाली में खुलासा किया।

8 आरोपी, इनमें से 4 फरार
कार्रवाई के दौरान आरोपी तरुण पिता घमंडीलाल यादव, पुष्पेंद्र पिता सीताराम चौहान, धीरेंद्र पिता सीताराम चौहान, मनोज पिता शिवराम यादव निवासी खदान मोहल्ला को गिरफ्तार किया है। मौके से अनिल उर्फ मुन्ना पिता शोभाराम, अजय उर्फ पिंटू पिता पोपटलाल निवासी खदान मोहल्ला फरार हो गए थे। गप्पी निवासी मनावर और काकाजी निवासी इंदौर को भी आरोपी बनाया गया है।

ऐसे पकड़ में आए सटोरिए
एसपी ने सटोरियों को पकड़ने के लिए टीम बनाई थी। इसमें आरके लववंशी, शैलेंद्र, बलवीर, संदीप, दीपक, राहुल और योगेश शामिल थे। जो सोमवार रात नगर भ्रमण कर सटोरियों की तलाश कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान मुखबिर से सूचना मिली खदान मोहल्ले में सट्‌टा चल रहा है। जानकारी कोतवाली प्रभारी तक पहुंचाई और योजनाबद्ध तरीके से ज्यादा पुलिस बल ले जाकर छापामार्र कार्रवाई की।

राष्ट्रीय, अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर जुड़े हो सकते हैं इनके तार

पुलिस अधिकारियों के अनुसार जो आरोपी फरार हैं। उनकी तलाश की जा रही है। वहीं जो गिरफ्तार हुए हैं। उनसे पूछताछ की जा रही है। अनुमान लगाया जा रहा है कि सटोरियों के तार राष्ट्रीय, अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर जुड़े हो सकते है। इसकी जांच कराई जा रही है। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों को न्यायालय में पेश किया गया है और पुलिस रिमांड मांगी गई है। ताकि इनके तार कहां-कहां जुड़े है का पता लगाया जा सके।

बेंगलुरू और दिल्ली के बीच चल रहा था मैच
पुलिस कार्रवाई के दौरान आरोपी रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरू और दिल्ली केपिटल के बीच मैच देखकर सट्‌टा लगवा रहे थे। मैच अंतिम चरण में था और सभी आरोपी मैच देखने के साथ मोबाइल से बात कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान पुलिस ने छापामार कार्रवाई कर दी। पुलिस सीधे कमरे में ही पहुंची। आरोपी समझ ही नहीं पाए। कुछ देर तो देखते ही रहे दो तो भाग निकले। बाकी ने भागने तक का प्रयास नहीं किया।

आरोपी बोले- 12 दिन पहले शुरू किया था
आरोपियों को पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया की 12 दिन पहले ही सट्‌टा खिलाना शुरू किया था। हालांकि पुलिस आरोपियों की बात को नहीं मान रही है। पुलिस का कहना है कि ये पिछले कई दिनों से सट्‌टा खिलाने का काम कर रहे थे।

