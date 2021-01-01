पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नील गाय:मुख्य नहर में गिरी 4 नील गाय, ग्रामीणों ने बचाया

खरगोन3 घंटे पहले
शहर से करीब 15 किमी दूर धनगांव के पास इंदिरा सागर की मुख्य नहर में 4 नील गाय गिर गई थी। जिसकी सूचना वन विभाग के अफसरों को ग्रामीणों ने दी। उन्होंने मौके पर पहुंचकर गोताखोरों की मदद से चारों नील गाय को निकाल लिया गया है। रेंजर एनके परिहार ने बताया सोमवार दोपहर करीब 4 बजे ग्रामीणों ने सूचना देकर बताया कि इंदिरा सागर की मुख्य नहर में कोई पशु गिर गया है। मौके पर पहुंचने पर देखा तो 4 नील गाय नहर के पानी में तैर रही थी। नहर का बहाव अधिक होने के कारण वह लगातार आगे बहती जा रही थी। ग्रामीणों की मदद व गोताखोरों को पानी में भेजकर करीब आधे घंटे की मशक्कत के बाद नील गाय को रस्सी के सहारे निकाला। नहर से बाहर निकलने के बाद वह जंगल में चली गई। कुछ ग्रामीणों ने कहा इनके अलावा अन्य दो नील गाय भी थी जो पानी में बह कर आगे चली गई है। जिनकी तलाश की गई लेकिन अंधेरा होने के कारण वह नहीं मिली। मंगलवार सुबह नहर में दो नील गाय मृत मिली। उन्हें नहर से निकालकर बेड़िया पशु चिकित्सालय लाया गया। जहां पर डॉ. आशीष कोरी ने पोस्टमार्टम किया। इसके बाद दोनों नील गायों का अंतिम संस्कार एसडीओ एमएस मौर्य व पशु चिकित्सक की उपस्थिति में किया गया। ग्रामीणों ने संभावना जताई कि यह नील गाय नहर में पानी पीने के लिए नहर के पास आई होगी। इस दौरान पैर फिसलने से वह पानी में गिर गई होगी।

