मशरूम उत्पादन:40 किसानों ने शुरू किया मशरूम उत्पादन

खरगोनएक घंटा पहले
तहसील के ग्राम जलकोटा, बड़ा , महेतवाड़ा व काछीकुआं के 40 किसानों ने मशरूम उत्पादन शुरू किया है। समग्र ग्रामीण विकास कार्यक्रम के तहत कार्यदायी संस्था सुविधा व बैंक के वित्तीय सहयोग से 19 अक्टूबर से 2 नवंबर तक ग्रामीणों को मशरूम उत्पादन का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। परियोजना प्रबंधक सूरजचंद व प्रकाशचंद, टीम लीडर मिथिलेश पांडे, फील्ड सुपरवाइजर कोमल कुमार सोंगर व प्रशिक्षक विजय बुटोला ने ट्रेनिंग दी। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य छोटे व मध्यम वर्ग के किसानों को मशरूम उत्पादन से आय का दूसरा स्रोत उपलब्ध करवाना है।

