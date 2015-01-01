पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

3 माह देरी से आईसीयू शूरू:400 संक्रमित थे तब नहीं मिली सुविधा अब सिर्फ 19 मरीज भर्ती

खरगोन7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिला अस्पताल में 12 बेड की यूनिट शुरू
  • भोपाल की एजेंसी के कारण देरी से हुआ काम

जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों को लिए सोमवार को गहन चिकित्सा ईकाई कक्ष (आईसीयू) का लोकार्पण सांसद गजेंद्र पटेल ने किया। 3 माह देरी से आईसीयू शुरू हुआ। पहले दिन एक भी मरीज भर्ती नहीं हुआ। जब कोरोना खतरनाक स्थिति में था। अधिकतम 400 सक्रिय मरीज भर्ती थे, तब सुविधा नहीं मिली। अब कोरोना वार्ड में 19 मरीज भर्ती हैं। तब सुविधा मिली।

सोमवार सुबह 11.30 बजे सांसद ने आईसीयू कक्ष के गेट पर बंधे फीते की गांठ खोल लोकार्पण किया। सांसद ने कहा 90 दिनों के लॉकडाउन में स्वास्थ्य विभाग व पुलिस विभाग के साथ अन्य विभागों सहित सामाजिक संस्थाओं ने कोरोना से डटकर मुकाबला किया है।

कोरोना बढ़ने की आशंका
कलेक्टर अनुग्रहा पी ने कहा सर्दी के मौसम व उसके बाद कोरोना संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका है। उन्होंने डॉक्टरों व स्टॉफ को कहा अलर्ट रहें। कोरोना अभी गया नहीं। कार्यक्रम में एनटीपीसी के मुख्य जनरल मैनेजर एमके सिंह, एजीएम एचआर जयप्रकाश, सीएमओ डॉ. अजय सिंह, अपर कलेक्टर, एसडीएम आदि मौजूद थे।

50 से ज्यादा लिए सैंपल
कलेक्टोरेट में कर्मचारी के संक्रमित होने के बाद सोमवार अफसरों व कर्मचारियों के सैंपल लिए। कलेक्टर के निर्देश पर स्वास्थ्य टीम ने 50 से ज्यादा कर्मचारियों के सैंपल एकत्रित किए। हालांकि लोगों को हिदायत व जागरूक करने वाले अफसर ही लापरवाह निकले।

30 से ज्यादा ने गंवाई जान
आईसीयू का काम भोपाल के अफसरों ने अपने हाथ में लिया। क्योंकि इसकी लागत करीब 97 लाख रु. थी। आईसीयू नहीं होने से इस दरम्यान 30 से ज्यादा गंभीर मरीजों की मौत हो गई। कई गंभीर मरीजों को इंदौर रैफर करना पड़ा। सिस्टम की सुस्ती व गंभीर मरीजों को हो रही असुविधा को ‘भास्कर’ ने लगातार प्रकाशित किया।

