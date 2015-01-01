पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिलावट से मुक्ति अभियान:117 सैंपलों की मैजिक बॉक्स से जांच में 51 फेल

खरगोन42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 21 किलो खराब मावा व आचार भी नष्ट किया, सैंपल को पुष्टि के लिए भोपाल भेजा

मिलावट से मुक्ति अभियान में खाद्य एवं औषधि प्रशासन ने मैजिक बॉक्स किट की सहायता से दूध सहित अन्य खाद्य सामग्री के 117 सैंपल की जांच की। मैजिक बॉक्स किट ने 51 सैंपल फेल बताए हैं। पुष्टि के लिए भोपाल भेजे हैं। खाद्य निरीक्षक नीरज श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि शहर सहित कसरावद, मंडलेश्वर में जांच की गई। 21 किलो खराब मावा व आचार नप के माध्यम से नष्ट कराया है। खाद्य एवं औषधि निरीक्षक मयूरी डोंगरे ने बताया कि खाद्य सुरक्षा एवं मानक अधिनियम 2006 में एफएसएसआई दिल्ली ने संशोधन किया है। मिठाई कारोबारी के लिए निर्माण तारीख अंकित करना जरूरी है। 1 अक्टूबर से जरूरी किया है, लेकिन 55 दिन के बाद भी तारीख नहीं लिखी। नोटिस बाद अब कार्रवाई होगी।
ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में दो चरणों में चली जांच : कसरावद में जैन रेस्टोरेंट, मयूर स्वीट्स, पाटीदार स्वीट्स, वर्मा स्वीट्स, वर्मा कोल्ड ड्रिंक्स एंड डेरी व चार्ली स्वीट्स से कुल 57 सेंपल लिए गए। उनकी मैजिक बॉक्स से जांच की। 24 सेंपल में मिलावट मिली। सेंपलों को राज्य खाद्य प्रयोगशाला भेजे हैं। मंडलेश्वर, कसरावद, बड़वाह व बेड़िया के प्रतिष्ठानों में मावा, घी, तेल, नमक व पोहा के 60 सेंपल लिए थे। मैजिक मशीन में फेल 27 सेंपल खाद्य प्रयोगशाला भेजे हैं। 12 मिठाई दुकानों का निरीक्षण कर संचालकों को खाद्य सुरक्षा मानक अधिनियम की धारा 32 में नोटिस दिए हैं।
किट से इन सामग्री की होती है जांच
दूध, दूध से बने उत्पाद, घी, तेल, शकर, गुड़, शहद, गेहूं, सभी तरह की दाल, फूड एंड वेजिटेबल, मिर्च-मसाले, धनिया, अजवाइन, हल्दी, कोल्डड्रिंक, चायपत्ती सहित 100 तरह की खाद्य सामग्री की मैजिक बॉक्स से मौके पर जांच हो रही है।
इस जांच से यह फायदा
खाद्य एवं औषधि विभाग को मिलावटी सामग्री की शंका होने पर सेंपल पंचनामा बनाकर जांच के लिए भोपाल भेजे जाते हैं। सेंपल ज्यादा होने से वहां से रिपोर्ट मिलने में कई महीने लग जाते हैं। इस बीच दुकानदार बाकी खाद्य सामग्री बेच देते थे। मैजिक बॉक्स से जांच होने पर इस तरह का कारोबार करने वालों पर रोक लगेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें