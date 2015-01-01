पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गोपाष्टमी आज:पूर्णाहुति के बाद बंटेगी 56 भोग की प्रसादी

खरगोन31 मिनट पहले
  • मास्क लगाकर ही मिलेगा महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में प्रवेश

देवीधाम महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में रविवार को गोपाष्टमी पर अन्नकूट महोत्सव के तहत छप्पन भोग लगाए जाएंगे। गोमाता के पूजन के बाद यह प्रसादी बांटी जाएगी। इससे पहले सुबह 21 कुंडीय यज्ञ की पूर्णाहुति होगी। महालक्ष्मी मंदिर संस्थान समिति सदस्य मोहन पाटीदार ने बताया कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते इस बार सार्वजनिक भंडारा नहीं किया जा रहा है लेकिन माता मंदिर में होने वाले सभी धार्मिक कार्यक्रम किए जा रहे हैं। महोत्सव की शुरुआत शनिवार को 21 कुंडीय यज्ञ से हुई। इसमें 21 से अधिक दंपतियों ने आहुतियां दी। धार्मिक अनुष्ठान पं. महेंद्र भटोरे, कमलेश भटोरे व मंदिर पुजारी शंभू महाराज के सान्निध्य में किए जा रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को स्थानीय मंडल ने संगीतमय सुंदरकांड की प्रस्तुतियां दी। रविवार को गो माता पूजन के बाद छप्पन भोग लगाकर महाप्रसादी वितरित होगी।

