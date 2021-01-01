पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परिवार नियोजन:नसबंदी शिविर में किए 8 महिलाओं के ऑपरेशन

खरगोन4 घंटे पहले
सरकारी अस्पताल में सोमवार को परिवार नियोजन के तहत नसबंदी शिविर का आयोजन हुआ। इसमें मात्र 8 महिलाओं के ऑपरेशन हुए। स्वास्थ्य विभाग को इस बार 1313 ऑपरेशन का लक्ष्य मिला है। जबकि अब तक 847 महिलाओं के ऑपरेशन हुए। विभाग को आगामी दो माह में 466 ऑपरेशन का लक्ष्य है। इसके लिए विभाग को मैदानी क्षेत्र में जाकर लोगों को जागरूक करना होगा। बीईई उमा यादव ने बताया स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ता, एएनएम, एमपीडब्ल्यू, आशा व आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता राष्ट्रीय पल्स पोलियो कार्यक्रम में जुटे हुए है। लक्ष्य के 65 प्रतिशत ऑपरेशन हो चुके है। दो माह में लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया जाएगा।

